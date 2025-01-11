Game Preview: Islanders at Utah HC

The Islanders play their first game in Salt Lake City when they visit the Utah Hockey Club (9 p.m., et, MSGSN2)

By Rachel Luscher and Cory Wright

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-18-7) AT UTAH HOCKEY CLUB (18-16-7)

9 PM ET | DELTA CENTER

The New York Islanders are in Salt Lake City for the first time to take on the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night in hopes to secure their third consecutive win.

The Islanders shut out the NHL’s top team in the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Thursday night. Anders Lee’s opening tally in the first period held up as the game-winner in his 800th NHL game and the Islanders also saw goals from Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas (ENG), while Alexander Romanov tallied two assists.

Ilya Sorokin had a 30-save performance – for his 20th career shutout and second of the season - in the Islanders’ second straight win, which marked the third time all season they strung together consecutive victories. The result was a satisfying one for the group, who felt like they’ve been playing well in the last handful of games but are finally getting rewarded with wins.

“We’re starting to feel what it feels like to play our game,” Lee said. “That’s a big thing… I thought we did that for a few games and a row so let’s stay on it. Let’s keep pushing and get ready for the next one.”

Utah is playing on the second night of a back-to-back set after beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 at Delta Center on Friday night. Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton scored for Utah, while Karel Vejmelka stopped 18-of-19 shots in the win. The victory snapped a two-game winless streak for Utah.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders trail the season series 0-0-1 after they dropped a 5-4 decision in overtime in the first game of the season on Oct. 10. Saturday’s contest will mark the second meeting all-time between these two teams as Utah is in its first season as a franchise.

ISLES NOTES:

- Nelson ended a 17-game goal drought on Thursday with a tally in the middle frame for his 11th goal of the season.

“Nelson’s been all over it, he’s been playing some great hockey,” Lee said. “He’s been setting up guys and his own shots, for whatever reason, haven’t been going in for him. But he’s been playing great hockey throughout the season and good for him to get one go in and good-looking goal to start it off. I’m happy for him.”

- With two assists, Romanov recorded his second multi-point game of the season and ninth time in his career. Roy said that Romanov is at his best when he’s a strong, physical presence in the defensive zone and allows the defenseman to get involved offensively if he prioritizes defending well.

“Personally, [Roy] told me that I can go join the rush, but only if I play strong and solid in the d-zone,” Romanov said postgame on Thursday. “Only if I clean everything up in the d-zone, I can join the rush.”

- Mathew Barzal is bringing a four-game point streak (4A) into Utah.

- Lee is riding a two-game goal streak with three tallies over that span. Per Islanders statistician Eric Hornick, Lee is the first Islander to score in their 800th game and his 42nd career game-winner ties John Tavares for fifth in franchise history.

- The Islanders’ penalty kill, which went 1-for-1 on Thursday and 1-for-1 in Sunday’s 5-4 OT win in Boston, did not allow a power-play goal in consecutive games for the first time since 11/25 – 11/27.

HOCKEY CLUB NOTES:

- Dylan Guenther will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Guenther leads Utah with 16 goals and is third on the team with 34 points.

With Guenther out, Utah recalled Josh Doan from AHL Tucson. Doan had 21 points (8G, 13A) in 25 games since being assigned to Tucson at the end of October. Doan has two points (1G, 1A) in 10 games with Utah this season.

- Clayton Keller leads Utah with 41 points (14G, 27A). Keller has five points (1G, 4A) in his last five games. Keller has 19 points (7G, 12A) in 16 games since the start of December.

- Connor Ingram is expected to start in goal for Utah on Saturday. Ingram’s last NHL action came on Nov. 18 before being granted a leave of absence to spend time with his mother, who tragically passed away from cancer on Dec. 3.

Ingram completed a conditioning stint with AHL Tucson, stopping 29-of-30 shots in a win over Coachella Valley on Dec. 8. Ingram is 6-4-3 with a 3.61 GAA and a .871 SV% with Utah.

- Despite scoring a win over San Jose on Friday, Utah has struggled of late, going 2-5-2 since Dec. 22. Utah has also struggled at home this season with a 6-8-4 record. Utah’s 6 wins are the fewest in the NHL.

