Game Preview: Islanders at Utah HC

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-18-7) AT UTAH HOCKEY CLUB (18-16-7)

9 PM ET | DELTA CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN2 | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are in Salt Lake City for the first time to take on the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night in hopes to secure their third consecutive win.

The Islanders shut out the NHL’s top team in the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Thursday night. Anders Lee’s opening tally in the first period held up as the game-winner in his 800th NHL game and the Islanders also saw goals from Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas (ENG), while Alexander Romanov tallied two assists.

Ilya Sorokin had a 30-save performance – for his 20th career shutout and second of the season - in the Islanders’ second straight win, which marked the third time all season they strung together consecutive victories. The result was a satisfying one for the group, who felt like they’ve been playing well in the last handful of games but are finally getting rewarded with wins.

“We’re starting to feel what it feels like to play our game,” Lee said. “That’s a big thing… I thought we did that for a few games and a row so let’s stay on it. Let’s keep pushing and get ready for the next one.”

Utah is playing on the second night of a back-to-back set after beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 at Delta Center on Friday night. Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton scored for Utah, while Karel Vejmelka stopped 18-of-19 shots in the win. The victory snapped a two-game winless streak for Utah.