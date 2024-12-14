Isles Day to Day: Reilly Skates, Horvat Misses Practice

BARZAL, DUCLAIR AND PELECH'S STATUS UPDATES

Regarding other players getting closer to returning from lengthy injuries, Mathew Barzal, Anthony Duclair and Adam Pelech also joined the team for Saturday's practice. Per Roy, Pelech will play against the Blackhawks on Sunday, Duclair will be out, and Barzal will be a game-time decision. Barzal and Duclair were reunited and took line rushes with Anders Lee in Sunday's practice.

The Islanders are looking to boost both sides of special teams - as their power play ranks 30th (12.8%) in the NHL and thier penalty kill ranks 32nd (65.2%) - as Barzal and Duclair bring depth to the man advantage while Pelech is an asset on the PK.

"We all know what Barzal can do and we know the skill and speed that Duclair brings," Anders Lee said. "And with Pelech on the backend, penalty kill wise, he's obviously got such a great stick, and a defensive mind. Just their skillsets alone, it'll naturally will give a boost to the special teams."

Barzal participated in his second consecutive skate with the team since he suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 30. He missed 21 games and has five points (2G, 3A) in 10 games this season. Duclair, who has skated with the team for his fourth straight session and second consecutive in a regular jersey, played in the first five games of the season (2G, 1A) and recorded five points before he sustained an injury on Oct. 19.

Pelech skated in his fifth straight session and second without a non-contact orange jersey.