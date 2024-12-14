Isles Day to Day: Reilly Skates, Horvat Misses Practice

Pelech is in against Blackhawks, while Barzal is a game-time decision

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Mike Reilly skated with a small group ahead of the New York Islanders practice on Saturday at Northwell Health Ice Center.

It was an encouraging sign for the defenseman, who skated for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury on Nov. 1 and undergoing a heart procedure on Nov. 19. He took shots with trainers and participated with a smaller group before practice began. Reilly has four blocked shots and three hits through 11 games this season.

"No one's [had] a situation like this, and having him starting skating and smiling," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "It's a big deal."

HORVAT MISSES PRACTICE, VARLAMOV OUT AGAINST CHICAGO

The team announced on Saturday that Bo Horvat is day to day with a lower-body injury. Horvat did not play the final nine minutes of Thursday’s contest against the Blackhawks, but he will travel with the team on Sunday, per Roy. The center is third on the team in scoring with 22 points (8G, 22A) through 31 games.

Roy also provided an update on Semyon Varlamov (day to day, lower-body), who missed seven games and will not travel with the team to Chicago.

BARZAL, DUCLAIR AND PELECH'S STATUS UPDATES

Regarding other players getting closer to returning from lengthy injuries, Mathew Barzal, Anthony Duclair and Adam Pelech also joined the team for Saturday's practice. Per Roy, Pelech will play against the Blackhawks on Sunday, Duclair will be out, and Barzal will be a game-time decision. Barzal and Duclair were reunited and took line rushes with Anders Lee in Sunday's practice.

The Islanders are looking to boost both sides of special teams - as their power play ranks 30th (12.8%) in the NHL and thier penalty kill ranks 32nd (65.2%) - as Barzal and Duclair bring depth to the man advantage while Pelech is an asset on the PK.

"We all know what Barzal can do and we know the skill and speed that Duclair brings," Anders Lee said. "And with Pelech on the backend, penalty kill wise, he's obviously got such a great stick, and a defensive mind. Just their skillsets alone, it'll naturally will give a boost to the special teams."

Barzal participated in his second consecutive skate with the team since he suffered an upper-body injury on Oct. 30. He missed 21 games and has five points (2G, 3A) in 10 games this season. Duclair, who has skated with the team for his fourth straight session and second consecutive in a regular jersey, played in the first five games of the season (2G, 1A) and recorded five points before he sustained an injury on Oct. 19.

Pelech skated in his fifth straight session and second without a non-contact orange jersey.

