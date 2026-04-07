Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Apr. 7, 2026

Updates from Tuesday's practice

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© Madison Peyser/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for their second practice under Head Coach Peter DeBoer. See below for news and lines.

PRACTICE LINES

Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Simon Holmstrom
Mathew Barzal – Brayden Schenn – Cal Ritchie
Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Emil Heineman
Ondrej Palat – Kyle MacLean – Marc Gatcomb
Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Carson Soucy
Isaiah George - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist - Alexander Romanov

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

HOLMSTROM AND PULOCK SKATE, CIZIKAS MISSES PRACTICE

Simon Holmstrom and Ryan Pulock attended practice after they missed Monday's session for maintenance, while Casey Cizikas missed his second straight practice.

Ilya Sorokin, who took a rest day on Monday, practiced with the team. 

DEANGELO UPDATE

Tony DeAngelo (upper-body) did not skate and is still considered day-to-day.

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PHOTOS: Islanders Practice Apr. 7

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice on Apr. 6, 2026. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders.

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