Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Apr. 7, 2026

The New York Islanders hit the ice for their second practice under Head Coach Peter DeBoer. See below for news and lines.
PRACTICE LINES
Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Simon Holmstrom
Mathew Barzal – Brayden Schenn – Cal Ritchie
Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Emil Heineman
Ondrej Palat – Kyle MacLean – Marc Gatcomb
Anthony Duclair
Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Carson Soucy
Isaiah George - Scott Mayfield
Adam Boqvist - Alexander Romanov
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
HOLMSTROM AND PULOCK SKATE, CIZIKAS MISSES PRACTICE
Simon Holmstrom and Ryan Pulock attended practice after they missed Monday's session for maintenance, while Casey Cizikas missed his second straight practice.
Ilya Sorokin, who took a rest day on Monday, practiced with the team.
DEANGELO UPDATE
Tony DeAngelo (upper-body) did not skate and is still considered day-to-day.