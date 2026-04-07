Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Apr. 7, 2026

The New York Islanders hit the ice for their second practice under Head Coach Peter DeBoer. See below for news and lines.

PRACTICE LINES

Anders Lee – Bo Horvat – Simon Holmstrom

Mathew Barzal – Brayden Schenn – Cal Ritchie

Max Shabanov – JG Pageau – Emil Heineman

Ondrej Palat – Kyle MacLean – Marc Gatcomb

Anthony Duclair

Matthew Schaefer - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Carson Soucy

Isaiah George - Scott Mayfield

Adam Boqvist - Alexander Romanov

Ilya Sorokin

David Rittich

HOLMSTROM AND PULOCK SKATE, CIZIKAS MISSES PRACTICE

Simon Holmstrom and Ryan Pulock attended practice after they missed Monday's session for maintenance, while Casey Cizikas missed his second straight practice.

Ilya Sorokin, who took a rest day on Monday, practiced with the team.

DEANGELO UPDATE

Tony DeAngelo (upper-body) did not skate and is still considered day-to-day.