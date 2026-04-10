Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Apr. 10, 2026

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice at UBS Arena on Friday morning.

See below for lines and check back for news, notes and quotes.

SCHAEFER, SHABANOV, SOROKIN TAKE MAINTENANCE DAYS

Matthew Schaefer, Max Shabanov and Ilya Sorokin took maintenance days on Friday.

Sorokin worked with goalie coaches before practice, but did not stay on for the full-team session.

LINES:

Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Simon Holmstrom

Brayden Schenn - Mathew Barzal - Cal Ritchie

Ondrej Palat - JG Pageau - Emil Heineman

Anthony Duclair/Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb

Isaiah George/Adam Boqvist - Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo

Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield

David Rittich

Semyon Varlamov

More to come...