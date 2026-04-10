Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Apr. 10, 2026

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice at UBS Arena on Friday morning.
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SCHAEFER, SHABANOV, SOROKIN TAKE MAINTENANCE DAYS
Matthew Schaefer, Max Shabanov and Ilya Sorokin took maintenance days on Friday.
Sorokin worked with goalie coaches before practice, but did not stay on for the full-team session.
LINES:
Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Simon Holmstrom
Brayden Schenn - Mathew Barzal - Cal Ritchie
Ondrej Palat - JG Pageau - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair/Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb
Isaiah George/Adam Boqvist - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield
David Rittich
Semyon Varlamov
More to come...