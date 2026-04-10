Isles Day-to-Day: Practice Updates Apr. 10, 2026

News and notes from Friday's practice

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By Cory Wright
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for practice at UBS Arena on Friday morning. 

See below for lines and check back for news, notes and quotes.

SCHAEFER, SHABANOV, SOROKIN TAKE MAINTENANCE DAYS

Matthew Schaefer, Max Shabanov and Ilya Sorokin took maintenance days on Friday.

Sorokin worked with goalie coaches before practice, but did not stay on for the full-team session.

LINES:

Anders Lee - Bo Horvat - Simon Holmstrom
Brayden Schenn - Mathew Barzal - Cal Ritchie
Ondrej Palat - JG Pageau - Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair/Kyle MacLean - Casey Cizikas - Marc Gatcomb

Isaiah George/Adam Boqvist - Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech - Tony DeAngelo
Carson Soucy - Scott Mayfield

David Rittich
Semyon Varlamov

More to come...

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