Isles Day to Day: Pageau a Game-Time Decision for Game 1

GettyImages-2113233010 (1)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau will be a game-time decision against the Carolina Hurricanes, Head Coach Patrick Roy announced on Saturday morning.

Pageau suffered a lower-body injury in the Islanders' regular season finale vs Pittsburgh and missed Friday's practice on Long Island.

Pageau recorded 33 points (11G, 22A) in 82 games and was second on the Islanders with 196 hits. Pageau's 55.4 FOW% led the team.

If Pageau can't go, Roy said Kyle MacLean will likely center a line with Anders Lee and Pierre Engvall, while Simon Holmstrom would center a line with Matt Martin and Cal Clutterbuck. The Islanders' coach said it would be a committee approach to filling in for Pageau at the dot.

Semyon Varlamov was confirmed as the Game 1 starter on Friday. Read the Game 1 preview here.

Isles Morning Minute: NYI-CAR Game 1

The New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference First-Round series. The Isles Morning Minute is presented by Acrisure.

