Game 1 Preview: Islanders at Hurricanes

NEW YORK ISLANDERS AT CAROLINA HURRICANES

GAME 1 | BEST OF SEVEN SERIES TIED 0-0

5 PM | PNC ARENA

WATCH: MSGSN, MSG+, TBS, TRUTV, MAX

LISTEN: 88.7FM, 103.9FM, 1050AM

We meet again.

For the second time in two seasons – and third time in the past six – the New York Islanders will meet the Carolina Hurricanes in the postseason.

The Islanders are 0-2 against the Hurricanes in postseason play, falling last season in six games in the First Round, while also being swept in the second round of the 2019 playoffs.

The Islanders enter the series as the third seed in the Metro, using a 9-1-1 stretch to vault from outside the playoff picture to their current position. That makes the Isles one of the hottest teams down the stretch, though they’ll have to contend with a Hurricanes team that has been hot for over half the season.

Since Dec. 12, the Hurricanes have a 38-11-6 record, and have not lost consecutive regulation games. Carolina picked up points in 44 of their final 55 games of the season.

Both the Islanders and Hurricanes went 2-1-1 against each other this season, with the road team winning each contest.

“The way we've been playing [down the stretch] just helped us feel confident again,” Mathew Barzal said. “Obviously, we know we're playing a great team. This team is a serious contender for the Cup. It's going to be a war as it was last year and it's going be a heck of a series.”