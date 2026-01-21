Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate in Seattle

Max Shabanov is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday night against the Seattle Kraken after sitting out one game as a healthy scratch.

Shabanov has 15 points (4G, 11A) in 35 games this season for the Islanders, his rookie year in the NHL. The Russian winger is expected to skate with Max Tsyplakov, who is playing consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 1 and 3, and Casey Cizikas. Shabanov also skated on the Islanders second power-play unit.

Marc Gatcomb is expected to come out of the lineup in a corresponding move.

See below for lines at morning skate.

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair

Jonathan Drouin – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Kyle MacLean – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman

Max Shabanov – Casey Cizikas – Max Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock

Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo

Adam Boqvist – Scott Mayfield

More to come...