Isles Day-to-Day: Morning Skate in Seattle

Max Shabanov is expected to return to the lineup

By Cory Wright
Max Shabanov is expected to return to the lineup on Wednesday night against the Seattle Kraken after sitting out one game as a healthy scratch.

Shabanov has 15 points (4G, 11A) in 35 games this season for the Islanders, his rookie year in the NHL. The Russian winger is expected to skate with Max Tsyplakov, who is playing consecutive games for the first time since Jan. 1 and 3, and Casey Cizikas. Shabanov also skated on the Islanders second power-play unit.

Marc Gatcomb is expected to come out of the lineup in a corresponding move.

See below for lines at morning skate.

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Kyle MacLean – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman
Max Shabanov – Casey Cizikas – Max Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist – Scott Mayfield

More to come...

