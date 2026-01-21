Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-17-5) AT SEATTLE KRAKEN (21-18-9)
9:30 PM ET | CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA
WATCH/STREAM: TNT | HBO MAX
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders finish their seven-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.
The Islanders secured a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, which handed the Canucks their 11th straight loss. Anthony Duclair (2G), Ryan Pulock and Tony DeAngelo all netted goals in the win. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves on 32 shots against the Canucks.
PROJECTED LINES
Below is how the Islanders lined up against the Canucks on Monday. Check back on Wednesday morning for any updates to the lineup.
Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Max Tsyplakov – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist – Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich