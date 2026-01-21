Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken

The Islanders close out their seven-game road trip in Seattle against the Kraken (9:30PM, TNT/HBO MAX)

Gameday-Away_1920x1080 23
By Luca Dallasta

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (27-17-5) AT SEATTLE KRAKEN (21-18-9)

9:30 PM ET | CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

WATCH/STREAM: TNT | HBO MAX

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders finish their seven-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday night.

The Islanders secured a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, which handed the Canucks their 11th straight loss. Anthony Duclair (2G), Ryan Pulock and Tony DeAngelo all netted goals in the win. Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves on 32 shots against the Canucks.

PROJECTED LINES

Below is how the Islanders lined up against the Canucks on Monday. Check back on Wednesday morning for any updates to the lineup.

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Anthony Duclair
Jonathan Drouin – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom
Max Tsyplakov – Cal Ritchie – Emil Heineman
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb

Matthew Schaefer – Ryan Pulock
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist – Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

2526_TaleOfTheTape_Away_1920x1080 copy

SCHAEFER RECORDS SEVENTH MULTI-POINT GAME

Matthew Schaefer recorded a pair of helpers for the second straight game in the 4-3 win over Vancouver on Monday night. It was Schaefer’s seventh multi-point game of his inaugural campaign and tied him with his d-partner Ryan Pulock for the fifth-most in a season by a rookie defenseman in Islanders history.

Schaefer ranks second, only to Mathew Barzal, on the team with 34 points (13G, 21A) and tied with Tim Connolly for the most points by an 18-year-old in the team’s history.

The Ontario native’s 34 points lead all rookie defensemen and rank him third among all rookies in the NHL this season.

Schaefer’s 124 shots on goal this season lead the team.

DUCLAIR’S DOMINANCE

Anthony Duclair potted a pair of goals on Monday night and recorded his second multi-goal game of the month. Duclair is up to a team-high seven tallies on just 13 shots on goal in January.

“I feel like he’s shooting with a lot of confidence,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after Monday’s win. “He’s positioning well and scored two in the trip on the power-play in the pocket.”

CAL’S CAREER-HIGH

Cal Ritchie's assist on Monday night extended his point streak to a career-high three games (3A).

Ritchie has 14 points (7G, 7A) in 38 games with the Isles this season.

SEASON SERIES

This is the second of two meetings between the Islanders and Kraken this season. New York is 1-0-0 against Seattle with a 1-0 shootout win at UBS Arena on Nov. 23.

The Isles are seeking their first road win against the Kraken since Feb. 22, 2022.

David Rittich Trivia

Think you know David Rittich? Answer all five questions correctly for a chance to win a signed puck! Trivia presented by Rheem Heating and A/C.

KRAKEN NOTES

Seattle is entering Wednesday’s contest on a four-game winless streak with their most recent defeat by a score of 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Wednesday’s game will be the second of a six-game homestand before the Kraken head off on a five-game road trip.

Eeli Tolvanen has caught fire as of late and enters the game against New York on a three-game point streak. Tolvanen has two goals and one assist in that stretch, and four points in his last five games. The 26-year-old forward is tied for second in scoring with 29 points (10G, 19A) this season.

Former Islander Jordan Eberle (17G, 14A) and Matty Beniers (10G, 21A) lead the Kraken with 31 points this season. Eberle’s 17 goals also lead the team.

Vince Dunn is one goal away from becoming the first Seattle defenseman to score 50 goals for the franchise. Dunn has 11 points (3G, 8A) in 14 career games against the Islanders. He leads all Kraken defensemen and is tied for second on the team with 29 points (6G, 23A) this season.

Brandon Montour was removed from IR ahead of Seattle’s Jan. 15 contest against the Boston Bruins. Montour missed 14 games but still ranks fourth on the team with 18 points (6G, 12A) in 30 games this season.

Seattle owns the 26th ranked penalty kill (71.9%) in the league but haven’t allowed a power-play goal in their last two outings.

The Kraken’s power-play ranks ninth (23.4%) in the NHL this season. However, this month they have surged to fourth at 34.6%.

News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Canucks 3

Duclair Earns First Iron Man Mask in Win Over Vancouver

Patrick Roy Reflects on First Two Years as Isles Head Coach

Takeaways: Duclair Scores Twice, Isles Beat Canucks 4-3

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 19, 2026

Game Preview: Islanders at Canucks

Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start vs Vancouver

The Skinny: Flames 4, Islanders 2

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 4-2 to Flames

EXCLUSIVE: Catching Up With Wade Dubielewicz 

Game Preview: Islanders at Flames

Isles Day-to-Day: Rittich to Start Against Flames

The Skinny: Islanders 1, Oilers 0

Sorokin Earns Fifth Iron Man Mask in Shutout Win Over Oilers

Takeaways: Sorokin Shines in 1-0 Shutout Over Oilers

Islanders Hockey Fights Cancer Stories of Strength: Anthony Piergiovanni

Islanders Hockey Fights Cancer Stories of Strength: Siobhan O’Sullivan

Game Preview: Islanders at Oilers