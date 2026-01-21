Game Preview: Islanders at Kraken

SCHAEFER RECORDS SEVENTH MULTI-POINT GAME

Matthew Schaefer recorded a pair of helpers for the second straight game in the 4-3 win over Vancouver on Monday night. It was Schaefer’s seventh multi-point game of his inaugural campaign and tied him with his d-partner Ryan Pulock for the fifth-most in a season by a rookie defenseman in Islanders history.

Schaefer ranks second, only to Mathew Barzal, on the team with 34 points (13G, 21A) and tied with Tim Connolly for the most points by an 18-year-old in the team’s history.

The Ontario native’s 34 points lead all rookie defensemen and rank him third among all rookies in the NHL this season.

Schaefer’s 124 shots on goal this season lead the team.

DUCLAIR’S DOMINANCE

Anthony Duclair potted a pair of goals on Monday night and recorded his second multi-goal game of the month. Duclair is up to a team-high seven tallies on just 13 shots on goal in January.

“I feel like he’s shooting with a lot of confidence,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said after Monday’s win. “He’s positioning well and scored two in the trip on the power-play in the pocket.”