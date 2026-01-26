Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start, Holmstrom a Game-Time Decision

The New York Islanders hit the ice for morning skate on Monday ahead of their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.
MORNING SKATE LINES
Max Shabanov – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair – Mathew Barzal – Simon Holmstrom
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Jonathan Drouin
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Cal Ritchie, Max Tsyplakov
Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo
Adam Boqvist – Isaiah George
Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich
SOROKIN TO START
Ilya Sorokin will start between the pipes against the Flyers on Monday night. He made 23 saves in New York’s 4-3 shootout loss on Oct. 25 against Philadelphia. Sorokin last started on Wednesday night against the Seattle Kraken. The 30-year-old is 4-2-0 with a 2.36 GAA, a .927 SV% and two shutouts in six games this month and 16-12-2 with a 2.51 GAA, a .914 SV% and a league-leading five shutouts this season.
HOLMSTROM A GAME-TIME DECISION
Simon Holmstrom (sick) is a game-time decision. The Swedish winger has 24 points (12G, 12A) through 50 games this season.
Head Coach Patrick Roy said that if Holmstrom is unable to go, either Cal Ritchie or Max Tsyplakov will draw in the lineup in his place.