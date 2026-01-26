Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start, Holmstrom a Game-Time Decision

Marc Gatcomb draws back in against Philly as Islanders change up lines

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders hit the ice for morning skate on Monday ahead of their matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers.

MORNING SKATE LINES

Max Shabanov – Bo Horvat – Emil Heineman
Anthony Duclair – Mathew Barzal – Simon Holmstrom  
Anders Lee – JG Pageau – Jonathan Drouin  
Kyle MacLean – Casey Cizikas – Marc Gatcomb
Cal Ritchie, Max Tsyplakov

Matthew Schaefer – Scott Mayfield 
Adam Pelech – Tony DeAngelo 
Adam Boqvist – Isaiah George

Ilya Sorokin
David Rittich

SOROKIN TO START

Ilya Sorokin will start between the pipes against the Flyers on Monday night. He made 23 saves in New York’s 4-3 shootout loss on Oct. 25 against Philadelphia. Sorokin last started on Wednesday night against the Seattle Kraken. The 30-year-old is 4-2-0 with a 2.36 GAA, a .927 SV% and two shutouts in six games this month and 16-12-2 with a 2.51 GAA, a .914 SV% and a league-leading five shutouts this season.

HOLMSTROM A GAME-TIME DECISION

Simon Holmstrom (sick) is a game-time decision. The Swedish winger has 24 points (12G, 12A) through 50 games this season.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that if Holmstrom is unable to go, either Cal Ritchie or Max Tsyplakov will draw in the lineup in his place.

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate in Philadelphia

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Photos by Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

SHABANOV TO PLAY WITH HORVAT AND HEINEMAN

Max Shabanov is expected to play on a line with Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman. Roy said that Horvat and Heineman have been playing good hockey for a while, and Shabanov would be a good addition. Roy cited Shabanov’s breakaway chance against Buffalo on Saturday and said it was an example of his high-end skillset.

“He’s had some very good games,” Roy said. “I think lately he might have, like a few of our guys, lost a little bit of confidence offensively. But he's got so much skill and so much talent. The breakaway he had last game was a good example of the skills and talent he has, and he needs to keep going like this, and things will turn his way.”

Shabanov, 25, has 15 points (4G, 11A) through 37 games in his first NHL season.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that if Holmstrom is unable to go, it’s TBD whether Cal Ritchie or Max Tsyplakov will draw in the lineup in his place.

