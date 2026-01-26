Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start, Holmstrom a Game-Time Decision

SHABANOV TO PLAY WITH HORVAT AND HEINEMAN

Max Shabanov is expected to play on a line with Bo Horvat and Emil Heineman. Roy said that Horvat and Heineman have been playing good hockey for a while, and Shabanov would be a good addition. Roy cited Shabanov’s breakaway chance against Buffalo on Saturday and said it was an example of his high-end skillset.

“He’s had some very good games,” Roy said. “I think lately he might have, like a few of our guys, lost a little bit of confidence offensively. But he's got so much skill and so much talent. The breakaway he had last game was a good example of the skills and talent he has, and he needs to keep going like this, and things will turn his way.”

Shabanov, 25, has 15 points (4G, 11A) through 37 games in his first NHL season.Simon Holmstrom (sick) is a game-time decision. The Swedish winger has 24 points (12G, 12A) through 50 games this season.

Head Coach Patrick Roy said that if Holmstrom is unable to go, it’s TBD whether Cal Ritchie or Max Tsyplakov will draw in the lineup in his place.