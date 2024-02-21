Isles Day to Day: MacLean Recalled

Kyle MacLean was recalled from the Bridgeport Islanders on Wednesday afternoon.

MacLean played six games with the Islanders from Jan. 19 to Feb. 5 and scored his first NHL goal on Feb. 5 in a 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

MacLean has 22 points (6G, 16A) in 43 games this season in Bridgeport. He had three assists in five games after being returned to Bridgeport on Feb. 8.

The center's recall comes one day after Casey Cizikas left Tuesday's win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Hudson Fasching was also placed on LTIR (retroactive to Jan. 25) in a corresponding move to open up a roster spot.