Isles Day to Day: Fasching Placed on LTIR

The team announced on Wednesday that Hudson Fasching (lower-body) has been placed on LTIR

Hudson Fasching
By Rachel Luscher
By Rachel Luscher

The New York Islanders placed Hudson Fasching (lower-body) on LTIR on Wednesday, retroactive to Jan. 25.

The winger skated with the team on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but did not join the team for the road trip because of an illness.

Fasching missed eight games after he suffered an injury on Jan. 25 against Montreal. Per LTIR rules, which specify that a player must sit out 10 games and 24 days, he's eligible to return on Sunday, Feb. 25 at the earliest. He has eight points (3G, 5A) in 35 games this season, along with 37 hits and 21 blocked shots.

