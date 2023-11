Bo Horvat will be a game-time decision for Thursday's tilt against the Boston Bruins, Head Coach Lane Lambert said after the team's optional morning skate.

Horvat participated in the optional session, marking his first team skate since Saturday night's 4-3 OT loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The center is second on the Islanders with nine points (4G, 5A).

Adam Pelech also took part in Thursday's morning skate after taking a maintenance day on Wednesday.