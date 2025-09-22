Isles Day to Day: Hood, Poletin, Romano Returned

The New York Islanders' 61-man roster shrunk to 58 on Monday, as Burke Hood (Vancouver WHL), Tomas Poletin (Kelowna WHL), and Luca Romano (Kitchener OHL) have all been returned to their junior teams.

Each player is part of the 2025 NHL Draft class and Poletin and Romano made their preseason debuts on Sunday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Romano, who the Islanders drafted in the third round of the 2025 NHL Draft (74th overall), skated 8:03 TOI on Sunday and recorded one shot on goal centering a line with Hunter Drew and Gleb Veremyev. Romano also scored a highlight reel goal during Sunday's shootout. Romano is heading into his third season in juniors - all with the Rangers - and is coming off a 25-goal, 51-point campaign. The Toronto, ON native contributed 11 points (6G, 5A) in the playoffs last season.