Islanders Select Six on Day Two

By New York Islanders PR
The New York Islanders selected four forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender on the second day of the 2025 National Hockey League Draft at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Daniil Prokhorov (42nd overall), Luca Romano (74th overall), Tomas Poletin (106th overall), Sam Laurila (138th overall), Burke Hood (170th overall) and Jacob Kvasnicka (202nd overall) were selected in rounds two through seven.

Prokhorov, 18, recorded 27 points (20 goals, seven assists) in 43 games for MHK St. Petersburg in Russia’s Molodezhnaya Hokkeinaya Liga (MHL) last season, finishing second on his team in scoring, and added four goals in eight playoff games. The Krasnodar, RUS native has 43 points (27 goals, 16 assists) in 79 career games in the MHL.

2025 NHL Draft Press Conference - Prokhorov

Romano, 17, recorded 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 67 games with the Kitchener Rangers in the Ontario Hockey League last season, finishing fourth on the team goals, and added 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 16 OHL playoff games. Romano has 73 points (35 goals, 38 assists) in 123 career games with Kitchener. Internationally, the Toronto, ON native represented Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring three goals in five games to help Team Canada capture gold.

Poletin, 18, skated in 15 games with the Pelicans of Finland’s top professional league (Liiga) last season. He added 20 points (13 goals, seven assists) in 25 games with the Pelicans’ under-20 club (SM-sarja), and three assists in one game with their under-18 club. Internationally, the Praha, CZE native represented Czechia and served as team captain at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championship. He tallied two points (one goal, one assist) in five games, helping Czechia capture a silver medal. He also represented his home country at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he posted four goals and three assists in five games, earning a silver medal.

2025 NHL Draft Press Conference - Romano

Laurila, 18, recorded 41 points (eight goals, 33 assists) in 57 games with the Fargo Force of the United States Hockey League (USHL) last season, leading Fargo in assists and tying for the team-lead in points. Laurila spent two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program (NTDP), tallying 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 95 career games with NTDP. Internationally, the Moorhead, MN native represented the United States at the 2024 IIHF Under-18 Men's World Championship, where he helped Team USA capture a silver medal. The defenseman is currently committed to play Division I hockey at University of North Dakota.

Hood, 18, skated in 42 games with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL last season, finishing with a 19-13-6 record, .910 save percentage and 3.13 goals against average. The Brandon, MB native also appeared in five postseason games with the Giants.

Kvasnicka, 17, recorded 39 points (18 goals, 21 assists) in 66 games with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program last season, finishing fifth in points. Internationally, the Burnsville, MN native recorded five points (three goals, two assists) in seven games at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship, helping the team capture a bronze medal. Kvasnicka will play for the Penticton Vees (Western Hockey League) in the 2025-26 season, and is committed to play Division I college hockey at the University of Minnesota in 2026-27.

