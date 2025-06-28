Islanders Select Six on Day Two

The New York Islanders selected four forwards, one defenseman and one goaltender on the second day of the 2025 National Hockey League Draft at Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Daniil Prokhorov (42nd overall), Luca Romano (74th overall), Tomas Poletin (106th overall), Sam Laurila (138th overall), Burke Hood (170th overall) and Jacob Kvasnicka (202nd overall) were selected in rounds two through seven.

Prokhorov, 18, recorded 27 points (20 goals, seven assists) in 43 games for MHK St. Petersburg in Russia’s Molodezhnaya Hokkeinaya Liga (MHL) last season, finishing second on his team in scoring, and added four goals in eight playoff games. The Krasnodar, RUS native has 43 points (27 goals, 16 assists) in 79 career games in the MHL.