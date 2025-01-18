Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom and Romanov Game-Time Decisions vs Sharks

Forward Simon Holmstrom and defenseman Alexander Romanov will be game-time decisions for Saturday night's showdown against San Jose, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Roy said both players will take warmups before a final decision is made. Holmstrom has missed seven games with an upper-body injury, while Romanov has been sidelined for three games with an upper-body injury.

Holmstrom wore a non-contact jersey in Thursday's morning skate and was a full participant during Friday's practice. Romanov skated on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and participated in Saturday's optional skate at Northwell Health Ice Center.

The Swedish winger has 22 points (9G, 13A) through 37 games this season, while the Russian defenseman has nine assists through 30 games this season, along with 73 hits and 65 blocked shots.

Max Tsyplakov will not play on Saturday, as he serves the first of his three-game suspension.