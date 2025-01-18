Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom and Romanov Game-Time Decisions vs Sharks

Simon Holmstrom and Alexander Romanov will take warmups against San Jose

IMG_9163
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

Forward Simon Holmstrom and defenseman Alexander Romanov will be game-time decisions for Saturday night's showdown against San Jose, per Head Coach Patrick Roy.

Roy said both players will take warmups before a final decision is made. Holmstrom has missed seven games with an upper-body injury, while Romanov has been sidelined for three games with an upper-body injury.

Holmstrom wore a non-contact jersey in Thursday's morning skate and was a full participant during Friday's practice. Romanov skated on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and participated in Saturday's optional skate at Northwell Health Ice Center.

The Swedish winger has 22 points (9G, 13A) through 37 games this season, while the Russian defenseman has nine assists through 30 games this season, along with 73 hits and 65 blocked shots.

Max Tsyplakov will not play on Saturday, as he serves the first of his three-game suspension.

IMG_9165
IMG_9156
IMG_9166
IMG_9161
IMG_9162
+4 IMG_9157
IMG_9159
IMG_9160
IMG_9164
IMG_9163

PHOTOS: Islanders Morning Skate Jan. 18

Snapshots from the New York Islanders morning skate on Satuday, Jan. 18 ahead of their game against the San Jose Sharks. Photos by Madison Peyser/New York Islanders.

Related Content

NYI vs SJS 1/18: Mathew Barzal

NYI vs SJS 1/18: Kyle Palmieri

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Participates in Practice

The Skinny: Flyers 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-3 to Flyers 

Isles Day to Day: Pageau In vs Flyers, Holmstrom and Romanov Skate

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

The Story Behind the 2025 Pride T-Shirt 

The Skinny: Senators 2, Islanders 0

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 2-0 to Sens

Isles Day to Day: Gatcomb Recalled, Makes NHL Debut

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 14

Game Preview: Islanders vs Senators Jan. 14

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 13, 2025

Isles Day to Day: George Skates

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 13

Takeaways: Islanders Complete Sweep of Road Trip with 2-1 Win Over Utah

Islanders Alumni, Fans Enjoy Fourth Annual Alumni Classic, supported by Northwell

Isles Day to Day: Sorokin Sick, Hogberg to Start in Utah