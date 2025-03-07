Isles Day to Day: Hogberg Practices

Marcus Hogberg skated with the team for the first time since he sustained an injury on Jan. 25

IMG_2546 2
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Marcus Hogberg practiced with the New York Islanders on Friday in San Jose for the first time since he was injured on Jan. 25.

The netminder sustained an upper-body injury after three periods in a 3-2 OT win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 25, where Ilya Sorokin made a relief appearance in overtime and made one save in the win.

"The fact that [Hogberg] was on the ice, it's a good sign," said Head Coach Patrick Roy after Friday's practice.

Hogberg is 2-2-0 this season, and has a .947 SV% and a 1.45 GAA through five starts and seven appearances.

Practice 3/7: Patrick Roy

IMG_2546 2
IMG_2554 2
IMG_2543
IMG_2552 2
IMG_2553 2
+12 IMG_2547 2
IMG_2540
IMG_2544 2
IMG_2556 2
IMG_2549 2
IMG_2548 2
IMG_2550 2
IMG_2545 2
IMG_2542
IMG_2557 2
IMG_2541
IMG_2551 2
IMG_2555 2

PHOTOS: Islanders Practice in San Jose

Snapshots from the New York Islanders practice in San Jose on Friday, March 7th at Sharks Ice San Jose. Photo credit: Kathryn Howell/New York Islanders.

Related Content

Practice 3/7: Noah Dobson

Practice 3/7: Ryan Pulock

Practice 3/7: Kyle Palmieri

Practice 3/7: Casey Cizikas

News Feed

Islanders Acquire Beckman In Exchange For Cholowski

Islanders Trade Kylington to Ducks for Future Considerations

Islanders Acquire Ritchie, A First Round Selection In 2026 Or 2027, A Third Round Pick In 2028, And Kylington In Exchange For Nelson And Dufour

The Skinny: Islanders 3, Jets 2

Takeaways: Islanders Best Jets 3-2

Game Preview: Islanders vs Jets

Takeaways: Islanders Drop 4-0 Decision to Rangers 

Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 3, 2025

Game Preview: Islanders at Rangers

The Skinny: Islanders 7, Predators 4

Romanov Reliable in Third Season with Isles

Takeaways: Isles Cruise to 7-4 Victory Over Preds

Ilya Sorokin Scores Goalie Goal

Game Preview: Islanders vs Predators

Isles Day to Day: Fasching to Play with Cizikas and Pageau

The Skinny: Islanders 2, Bruins 1

Takeaways: Sorokin Leads Isles to 2-1 Win Over Bruins

This Day in Isles History: Feb. 27