Isles Day to Day: Hogberg Practices

Marcus Hogberg practiced with the New York Islanders on Friday in San Jose for the first time since he was injured on Jan. 25.

The netminder sustained an upper-body injury after three periods in a 3-2 OT win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 25, where Ilya Sorokin made a relief appearance in overtime and made one save in the win.

"The fact that [Hogberg] was on the ice, it's a good sign," said Head Coach Patrick Roy after Friday's practice.

Hogberg is 2-2-0 this season, and has a .947 SV% and a 1.45 GAA through five starts and seven appearances.