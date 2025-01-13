Isles Day to Day: George Skates

Isaiah George joined the New York Islanders for practice on Monday morning at Northwell Health Ice Center.

George missed three games with an upper body injury after he took a hit to the head against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 2. The 20-year-old defensman recorded five points (1G, 4A) in 25 games played in his first NHL season, along with 30 blocked shots, nine hits and averaging 16:38 TOI per game.

“He looked good,” Head Coach Patrick Roy said of George after practice. “I don’t know if he’s going to play or not, we’ll probably know more tomorrow, but he looked good.”

Ilya Sorokin, who missed Saturday's tilt against Utah with an illness, was back on the ice on Monday for practice and resumed the starter's crease.

Grant Hutton, who was recalled from Bridgeport in light of George’s injury, was returned on loan. He skated in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Utah in his 13th game of the season with the Islanders, recording one hit and one blocked shot in 5:07 TOI. Jakub Skarek, who backed up Marcus Hogberg on Saturday, was also returned to Bridgeport on loan.