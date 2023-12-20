Isles Day to Day: Gauthier Out, Wahlstrom In vs Capitals

Julien Gauthier (day to day, upper-body) traveled to the nation's capital with the New York Islanders but will not be in the lineup against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, per Head Coach Lane Lambert.

The 26-year-old played in the past 12 consecutive games and has five points (2G, 3A) through 14 games of the season.

Oliver Wahlstrom will draw into the lineup in Gauthier's place, per Lambert. Wahlstrom recorded two goals and three assists through 17 outings, but has been a healthy scratch for the past eight games. Lambert is pleased with what he has seen the 23-year-old winger working on in practice while not in the lineup.

"He's trying to develop all aspects of his game," Lambert said of Wahlstrom. "We all know he can shoot the puck, so that's not something that he has to be out there working on a daily basis. It's the other things, the wall plays, body positioning and and the individual things, that I think he's done a really good job of working on."