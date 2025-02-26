Isles Day to Day: Dobson to Return Against Bruins

Noah Dobson is expected to make his return to the lineup after missing 11 games with a lower-body injury

IMG_1687
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Noah Dobson is expected to return to game action against the Boston Bruins on Thursday, Head Coach Patrick Roy announced after Wednesday’s practice.

Dobson has missed 11 games with a lower-body injury that he sustained on Jan. 20 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Wednesday marked the fourth session the defenseman has skated with the team. Dobson has 24 points (6G, 18A) through 46 games this season, which leads Isles blueliners in scoring.

"He's been working really hard in practice, so I'm not very nervous," Roy said of Dobson. "What I want to see from him is controlling the puck, jumping in the rush, defending well, doing things he's been doing very well since he's been here."

Roy said that Scott Perunovich will likely be a healthy scratch to accomodate Dobson's return, but official confirmation will come on Thursday morning in Boston during the team's morning skate.

Hudson Fasching skated on a line with Kyle MacLean and Marc Gatcomb in Wednesday's practice. The winger has missed 17 games and has last played on Jan. 5 in a 5-4 OT win against the Bruins at TD Garden, which is where he'll make his return to game action if he plays on Thursday.

"We want energy," Roy said. "That's what we're looking for out of that line with MacLean and Gatcomb. [Fasching] needs to go out there and finish his checks and show some physicality."

Practice 2/26: Patrick Roy

Practice 2/26: Adam Boqvist

Practice 2/26: Anders Lee

