Isles Day to Day: Bolduc Returns from Conditioning Stint

Samuel Bolduc joined the New York Islanders for practice on Monday morning after concluding his conditioning stint with the Bridgeport Islanders. He rotated in with different pairings in practice.

"It's up to him to to maintain himself in a way that when his chance comes, he'll be ready to take it," Head Coach Patrick Roy said. "This is the name of the business, sometimes you have to earn it, and I think he needs to earn it."

The 23-year-old blueliner was loaned to Bridgeport for conditioning on Feb. 23. He scored a goal and recorded 14 shots over the span of five games played for Bridgeport.

Bolduc, who was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft (57th overall) is in his second season at the NHL level, recording three points (1G, 2A), 36 blocked shots and 43 hits through 33 games for the Islanders.