Islanders to Host Pride Night on March 26

The New York Islanders are celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community by hosting their annual Pride Night on Thursday when the team takes on the Dallas Stars at UBS Arena.

For the fifth consecutive year, the logos on the dasher boards will be printed in rainbow colors. There will be fun activations on the concourse and special merchandise available for purchase.

The Islanders are honored to work with two Hockey with a Heart Charities: Long Island Pride Lions and NYC Pride Hockey Association.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Long Island native Dan Kiernan will perform the National Anthem on Thursday.

FAN EXPERIENCES

Custom pride pins will be available as well as a claw machine for some pregame fun.

Fans can take advantage of a pride-themed photobooth near Section 225.