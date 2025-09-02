Islanders Sign Prokhorov

The New York Islanders have signed forward Daniil Prokhorov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Prokhorov was the Islanders second round selection (42nd overall) at the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles, CA.

The Krasnodar, RUS native recorded 27 points (20 goals, seven assists) in 43 games for MHK St. Petersburg in Russia’s Molodezhnaya Hokkeinaya Liga (MHL) last season, finishing second on his team in scoring, and added four goals in eight playoff games. Prokhorov, 18, has 43 points (27 goals, 16 assists) in 79 career games in the MHL.