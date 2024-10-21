Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 21

Eiserman named Hockey East Rookie of the Week, Berg has second consecutive multi-point outing in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report, presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN NAMED HOCKEY EAST ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Cole Eiserman earned conference recognition, as he was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Week, after scoring a pair of goals - including the game winner – for Boston University in Friday’s 4-2 win over UConn.

The Islanders’ 2024 first-round pick (20th overall) is off to a hot start with Boston University, putting up four goals three games into his freshman campaign. His four tallies leads BU and ties 10 other players in the NCAA for the second-highest goal total.

The 18-year-old got the scoring started for BU early in the second period, tying the game off a faceoff win from teammate and fellow Isles prospect Kamil Bednarik, who the Islanders in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft (61st overall).

Eiserman hit the scoresheet again with a power-play goal in the third period that extended the lead to 3-1. His goal held as the game winner, and his two-point performance marks his first multi-goal performance of his collegiate career.

Eiserman and the Terriers are undefeated through the first three games of the season, outscoring opponents 13-5.

BERG SPARKS COMEBACK IN SECOND WIN OF THE SEASON

Cameron Berg used a two-point performance (1G, 1A) to help his team overcome a 2-0 deficit and complete a comeback to win 3-2 over Minnesota State on Friday night.

Down 2-0 with under 20 minutes left to play, the Islanders’ 2021 fourth-round pick (125th overall) stepped up on the man advantage. Berg hustled from the right circle to the net, sweeping a loose puck into the net for his first power play tally and second goal of the season.

The 22-year-old raced into the zone and hunted the puck down behind the net, contributing a secondary assist on the game-tying goal at the 0:58 mark of the third period, which was 12 seconds after North Dakota’s first goal of the game. The Fighting Hawks scored midway through the frame and held on to win, 3-2.

The outing was Berg’s second multi-point game of the season and 23rd of his career, his 11th with North Dakota.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 9GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 2PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 12GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 1-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .952 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | (CSKA Moskva) | 3-2-0, 2.82 GAA, .909 SV%, 2SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 9GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 3GP, 2G, 2A, 4P, 2PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 4GP, 3G, 2A, 5P, 0PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 4GP, 2G, 0A, 2P, 0PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 2PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 3GP, 4G, 0A, 4P, 17PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) 3GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 2PIM

