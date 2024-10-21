Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 21

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN NAMED HOCKEY EAST ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Cole Eiserman earned conference recognition, as he was named the Hockey East Rookie of the Week, after scoring a pair of goals - including the game winner – for Boston University in Friday’s 4-2 win over UConn.

The Islanders’ 2024 first-round pick (20th overall) is off to a hot start with Boston University, putting up four goals three games into his freshman campaign. His four tallies leads BU and ties 10 other players in the NCAA for the second-highest goal total.

The 18-year-old got the scoring started for BU early in the second period, tying the game off a faceoff win from teammate and fellow Isles prospect Kamil Bednarik, who the Islanders in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft (61st overall).