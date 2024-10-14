Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 14, 2024

Berg contributed an assist on a second period power-play tally which gave North Dakota a three-goal advantage. The 22-year-old finished the game with a plus-two and blocked two shots. With a two-point performance, Berg was named MVP of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Last season, the center had his first career 20-goal campaign, recording 37 points (20G, 17A) in 40 games for North Dakota.

NELSON’S TWO-GOAL WEEKEND

Danny Nelson and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a strong weekend on the road, winning both away matchups by a margin of three goals in each win.

Nelson scored late in the second period of a 4-1 win over the St. Lawrence Saints to take a two-goal advantage in Friday’s tilt. The center went 13-for-20 in the dot and finished the game with four shots on goal.

The 19-year-old picked up another tally in his second game of the season on Saturday, this time playing a role in a momentous comeback win. Notre Dame found themselves in a 2-0 hole after one period of action and rallied with five unanswered goals to take a 5-2 win over Clarkson. Nelson scored the fourth goal for the Fighting Irish to create a 4-2 lead midway through the final frame. He blocked a shot and went 11-for-20 in the circle.

Two goals in two games is an impressive start for the Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall), who is building off a freshman year campaign of 23 points (9G, 14A) through 30 games.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 7GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 2PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 9GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 7PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | (CSKA Moskva) | 3-1-0, 2.23 GAA, .926 SV%, 2SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 7GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 1GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 0PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 2G, 1A, 3P, 0PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 2GP, 2G, 0A, 2P, 0PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 2GP, 2G, 0A, 2P, 17PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 2GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM