Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 14, 2024

Quinn Finley has a three-point game, Danny Nelson has a two-goal weekend and more in this week’s Hi Energy Report, presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

FINLEY GETS TWO GOALS

Two games into the season and forward Quinn Finley already has a highlight-reel goal.

Down 2-1 with 5:31 to play, the Islanders’ 2023 third round pick (78th overall) tracked the puck from the slot and batted the puck out of the air from the left circle to force overtime.

The 20-year-old winger scored the first goal of the game for the Wisconsin Badgers, using a power-play goal to get his team on the board at 19.25 of the middle frame. Finley ended the night with a three-point performance, collecting the secondary helper on the OT goal to help the Badgers earn their first win of the season on Saturday night over Lindenwood.

The performance marks his third multi-goal night of his collegiate career and fourth multi-point game for the sophomore. Last season, Finley collected 16 points (10G, 6A) in his rookie campaign.

BERG’S TWO POINT GAME

Cameron Berg had a solid first game of the season, putting up a goal and an assist for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday.

In a decisive 5-2 win over Providence College, the Islanders’ 2021 fourth-rounder (125th overall) opened the scoring with a tap-in net front to open the scoring.

Berg contributed an assist on a second period power-play tally which gave North Dakota a three-goal advantage. The 22-year-old finished the game with a plus-two and blocked two shots. With a two-point performance, Berg was named MVP of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

Last season, the center had his first career 20-goal campaign, recording 37 points (20G, 17A) in 40 games for North Dakota.

NELSON’S TWO-GOAL WEEKEND

Danny Nelson and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a strong weekend on the road, winning both away matchups by a margin of three goals in each win.

Nelson scored late in the second period of a 4-1 win over the St. Lawrence Saints to take a two-goal advantage in Friday’s tilt. The center went 13-for-20 in the dot and finished the game with four shots on goal.

The 19-year-old picked up another tally in his second game of the season on Saturday, this time playing a role in a momentous comeback win. Notre Dame found themselves in a 2-0 hole after one period of action and rallied with five unanswered goals to take a 5-2 win over Clarkson. Nelson scored the fourth goal for the Fighting Irish to create a 4-2 lead midway through the final frame. He blocked a shot and went 11-for-20 in the circle.

Two goals in two games is an impressive start for the Islanders’ 2023 second-round pick (49th overall), who is building off a freshman year campaign of 23 points (9G, 14A) through 30 games.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 7GP, 1G, 3A, 4P, 2PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 9GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 7PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | (CSKA Moskva) | 3-1-0, 2.23 GAA, .926 SV%, 2SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 7GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 1GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 0PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 2G, 1A, 3P, 0PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 2GP, 2G, 0A, 2P, 0PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 0GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 2GP, 2G, 0A, 2P, 17PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 2GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 2PIM

