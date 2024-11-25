Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 25, 2024

He also tallied a primary assist on the first goal of the game in a 3-1 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday.
The Finnish winger spent his playing career in Liiga in the KooKoo system - so coming to North America is an adjustment – but the 19-year-old is faring well with 11 points (3G, 8A) in his first 20 games of the OHL season.
STATS
CHL:
Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 20GP, 3G, 8A, 11P, 2PIM
Liiga:
Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 8GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 2PIM
Allsvenskan:
Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO
Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 3-1-0, 1.96 GAA, .909 SV%, 0 SO
KHL:
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-2-0, 2.82 GAA, .911 SV%, 2SO
Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 1-1-0, 5.51 GAA, .810% SV% 0SO
USHL:
Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 19GP, 3G, 10A, 13P, 0PIM
NCAA:
Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 7GP, 4G, 4A, 8P, 8PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 8G, 6A, 14P, 6PIM
Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 4GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 14GP, 6G, 3A, 9P, 4PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 12GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 23PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 12GP, 9G, 4A, 13P, 21PIM