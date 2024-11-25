Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 25, 2024

Eiserman makes the difference in win over Merrimack on Saturday, while Nurmi collects two points in this week’s Hi Energy Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN’S TWO GOAL GAME

Cole Eiserman coming in clutch.

The Islanders’ 2024 first-round pick (20th overall) is scoring goals in big moments for Boston University, coming up with two third period goals in a comeback 6-3 win over Merrimack.

The 18-year-old tied the game at three apiece at the 4:24 mark of the third period and continued to battle in the third period push, netting the go-ahead goal at 11:52 of the frame.

His two-goal performance was his second multi-goal game of his impressive rookie campaign with 13 points (9G, 4A) in his first 12 games with BU. Eiserman’s team-leading nine goals are also tied for third in the NCAA, and first among freshmen. He has four points (3G, 1A) in his last four outings with a combined 11 shots on goal over that span.

NURMI’S TWO-POINT WEEK

Jesse Nurmi had a two-point week, with a goal and an assist for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.

Nurmi scored in a 6-5 win over the Saginaw Spirit on Saturday. The Islanders’ 2023 fourth-round pick (113th overall) rushed into the zone on the right side, received the pass and fired off a wrister that gave the Knights a 4-2 lead in the third period.

He also tallied a primary assist on the first goal of the game in a 3-1 win over the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday.

The Finnish winger spent his playing career in Liiga in the KooKoo system - so coming to North America is an adjustment – but the 19-year-old is faring well with 11 points (3G, 8A) in his first 20 games of the OHL season.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 20GP, 3G, 8A, 11P, 2PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 8GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 2PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 3-1-0, 1.96 GAA, .909 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-2-0, 2.82 GAA, .911 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 1-1-0, 5.51 GAA, .810% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 19GP, 3G, 10A, 13P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 7GP, 4G, 4A, 8P, 8PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 8G, 6A, 14P, 6PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 4GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 14GP, 6G, 3A, 9P, 4PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 12GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 12GP, 9G, 4A, 13P, 21PIM

