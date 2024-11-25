Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 25, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

EISERMAN’S TWO GOAL GAME

Cole Eiserman coming in clutch.

The Islanders’ 2024 first-round pick (20th overall) is scoring goals in big moments for Boston University, coming up with two third period goals in a comeback 6-3 win over Merrimack.

The 18-year-old tied the game at three apiece at the 4:24 mark of the third period and continued to battle in the third period push, netting the go-ahead goal at 11:52 of the frame.