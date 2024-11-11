Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 11, 2024

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

BERG’S TWO-POINT WEEK IN HIS RETURN

Cameron Berg is back in the lineup as if he didn’t miss a beat, posting two points over the weekend for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The 22-year-old missed two games with injury but made his return just in time for a pair of matchups against Minnesota-Duluth, where he made an impact on the scoresheet. In a decisive 7-3 win on Friday night, Berg tallied an assist on a power-play goal that made it 5-0 for North Dakota.

The next day, the Islanders’ 2021 fourth rounder (125th overall) followed up with a power-play goal of his own – a one-timer from the right circle – to give the Fighting Hawks a 3-0 lead in the first period of an eventual 4-1 victory. It was Berg’s third power-play goal this season.