Islanders Prospect Report: Nov. 11, 2024

Berg records two points in his first two games in return from injury, Finley scores in consecutive games and more in this week’s Hi Energy Prospect Report presented by National Grid

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

BERG’S TWO-POINT WEEK IN HIS RETURN

Cameron Berg is back in the lineup as if he didn’t miss a beat, posting two points over the weekend for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The 22-year-old missed two games with injury but made his return just in time for a pair of matchups against Minnesota-Duluth, where he made an impact on the scoresheet. In a decisive 7-3 win on Friday night, Berg tallied an assist on a power-play goal that made it 5-0 for North Dakota.

The next day, the Islanders’ 2021 fourth rounder (125th overall) followed up with a power-play goal of his own – a one-timer from the right circle – to give the Fighting Hawks a 3-0 lead in the first period of an eventual 4-1 victory. It was Berg’s third power-play goal this season.

The center took six shots over the span of his last two games and notably went 12-for-23 in the dot in Saturday’s contest. Berg is averaging over a point-per-game with four goals and four assists in eight games.

FINLEY’S THREE-POINT WEEK

Quinn Finley had a productive weekend with a pair of goals and an assist for the Wisconsin Badgers, though they fell both matchups against Minnesota over the weekend.

The Islanders’ third-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft (78th overall) opened the scoring with a power-play goal on Friday en route to a 2-0 lead for Wisconsin, but Minnesota completed the comeback with three unanswered goals in a 3-2 decision.

Finley scored in consecutive games when he lit the lamp to take a 2-1 lead for the Badgers on Saturday, with time and space in the low slot to find the back of the net. Wisconsin fell 3-2 in overtime.

The 20-year-old leads his team with seven goals and 10 points.

EISERMAN’S TWO-POINT GAME

Cole Eiserman is continuing to produce in his rookie campaign, with his second multi-point game of the season.

While Boston University fell 5-3 to UMass on Friday, the Islanders 2024 first-round pick (20th overall) had a solid performance. Eiserman assisted on a second period power-play tally that pulled the Terriers within one, following up with the game-tying goal in the third period where he received a cross-ice pass and scored to make it 3-3, but the Terriers allowed two goals to fall 5-3 in the contest.

The two-point night extended Eiserman’s point streak to four games (2G, 3A), but was snapped shortly after on Saturday in a 5-3 win over UMass.

The 18-year-old is averaging a point-per-game with six goals and three assists in his first nine contests of his college career.

STATS

CHL:

Jesse Nurmi | London (OHL) | 14GP, 2G, 6A, 8P, 2PIM

Liiga:

Jesse Pulkkinen | JYP | 4GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 2PIM

Allsvenskan:

Dennis Good Bogg | AIK | 15GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 9PIM

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell) | 7-0-0, 1.43 GAA, .935 SV%, 2 SO

Marcus Gidlöf | Leksands IF (SHL) | 3-1-0, 1.96 GAA, .909 SV%, 0 SO

KHL:

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moskva | 3-2-0, 2.82 GAA, .909 SV%, 2SO

Dmitry Gamzin | Zvezda Moskva (VHL) | 1-1-0, 5.51 GAA, .810% SV% 0SO

USHL:

Xavier Veilleux | Muskegon Lumberjacks | 15GP, 1G, 9A, 10P, 0PIM

NCAA:

Cameron Berg | North Dakota (NCHC) | 7GP, 4G, 4A, 8P, 4PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 10GP, 7G, 3A, 10P, 4PIM

Zachary Schulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 10GP, 3G, 1A, 4P, 2PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 8GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 23PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 9GP, 6G, 3A, 9P, 19PIM

