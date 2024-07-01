Islanders 2024-25 Home Opener set for Oct. 10

Islanders to host Utah Hockey Club in 2024-25 home opener at UBS Arena

106_OpeningNightAnnoucementPoster_1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders home opener is set for Thursday, Oct. 10, as the Isles will take on the Utah Hockey Club at UBS Arena.

The full 2024-25 Islanders schedule will be released at a later date. Stay tuned to NewYorkIslanders.com and the team's social media channels for the latest news and information on the schedule.

Single Game Tickets to the preseason and regular season games at UBS Arena will go on sale at a later date and will be available through Ticketmaster.com. For group ticket information, please call 888-694-7537 or visit newyorkislanders.com/groups. For premium clubs and suite rentals, please call 516-517-0640 or visit https://www.islanderssuites.com/.

To secure memberships at the best pricing, exclusive benefits and guaranteed access to the biggest matchups taking place at UBS Arena at Belmont Park, visit newyorkislanders.com/perks or call 888-694-7537.

