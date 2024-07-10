Maven's Memories: Four-Time Cup-Winner Dave Langevin Reflects On The Dynasty Years

Throughout my decades covering the Islanders, my journalistic tendency was to write about the so-called "Unsung Heroes" as much as the superstars.

Mind you, I never walked away from a Mike Bossy or Bryan Trottier and I even was the ghostwriter for Denis Potvin's autobiography, "Power On Ice."

But I got a special kick out of interviewing the Bob Bourne’s, Garry Howatt’s and similar lesser lights but important cogs in the Islanders machine.

Which is where Dave Langevin enters the picture.

I recall when he came to Uniondale in time for the 1979-80 season. There was no fuss and fanfare as there had been six years earlier when Denis Potvin made his debut in the Orange and Blue.

As a matter of fact, he was just another World Hockey Association name who had yet to prove that he was up for the challenge in The Show. I don't even recall if he had earned the nickname "Bammer" when he originally stepped on Coliseum ice.

"Dave turned out to be one of my best and most pivotal acquisitions," said General Manager Bill Torrey. "Bammer wasn't one for histrionics, but he sure was a solid blue liner who knew how to take care of his own end."

With that in mind, I decided renew acquaintances with Dave. Here are his thoughts on an assortment of topics.