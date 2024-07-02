Islanders Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Single Game Tickets to home games at UBS Arena will go on sale at a later date

By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

The National Hockey League has released the schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.

2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

Date
Time (EST)
Opponent
Venue
Thu, Oct. 10
7:30PM
vs UTA
Home
Sat, Oct. 12
8:00PM
at DAL
Away
Mon, Oct. 14
9:00PM
at COL
Away
Thu, Oct. 17
8:00PM
at STL
Away
Sat, Oct. 19
7:00PM
vs MTL
Home
Tue, Oct. 22
7:45PM
vs DET
Home
Fri, Oct. 25
7:00PM
at NJD
Away
Sat, Oct. 26
7:30PM
vs FLA
Home
Tue, Oct. 29
7:00PM
vs ANA
Home
Wed, Oct. 30
7:00PM
at CBJ
Away
Fri, Nov. 1
7:00PM
at BUF
Away
Sun, Nov. 3
1:00PM
at NYR
Away
Tue, Nov. 5
7:30PM
vs PIT
Home
Thu, Nov. 7
7:00PM
at OTT
Away
Sat, Nov. 9
7:30PM
vs NJD
Home
Tue, Nov. 12
9:00PM
at EDM
Away
Thu, Nov. 14
10:00PM
at VAN
Away
Sat, Nov. 16
4:00PM
at SEA
Away
Tue, Nov. 19
9:00PM
at CGY
Away
Thu, Nov. 21
7:00PM
at DET
Away
Sat, Nov. 23
7:30PM
vs STL
Home
Mon, Nov. 25
7:30PM
vs DET
Home
Wed, Nov. 27
7:30PM
vs BOS
Home
Fri, Nov. 29
3:00PM
at WSH
Away
Sat, Nov. 30
7:30PM
vs BUF
Home
Tue, Dec. 3
7:00PM
at MTL
Away
Thu, Dec. 5
7:30PM
vs SEA
Home
Sat, Dec. 7
5:00PM
vs CAR
Home
Sun, Dec. 8
5:30PM
at OTT
Away
Tue, Dec. 10
7:30PM
vs LAK
Home
Thu, Dec. 12
7:30PM
vs CHI
Home
Sun, Dec. 15
3:00PM
at CHI
Away
Tue, Dec. 17
7:00PM
at CAR
Away
Sat, Dec. 21
7:00PM
at TOR
Away
Mon, Dec. 23
7:30PM
vs BUF
Home
Sat, Dec. 28
7:30PM
vs PIT
Home
Sun, Dec. 29
5:30PM
at PIT
Away
Tue, Dec. 31
1:00PM
at TOR
Away
Thu, Jan. 2
7:30PM
vs TOR
Home
Sun, Jan. 5
6:00PM
at BOS
Away
Thu, Jan. 9
10:00PM
at VGK
Away
Sat, Jan. 11
9:00PM
at UTA
Away
Tue, Jan. 14
7:30PM
vs OTT
Home
Thu, Jan. 16
7:30PM
vs PHI
Home
Sat, Jan. 18
7:30PM
vs SJS
Home
Mon, Jan. 20
7:30PM
vs CBJ
Home
Fri, Jan. 24
7:30PM
vs PHI
Home
Sat, Jan. 25
7:30PM
vs CAR
Home
Tue, Jan. 28
7:30PM
vs COL
Home
Thu, Jan. 30
7:00PM
at PHI
Away
Sat, Feb. 1
7:00PM
at TBL
Away
Sun, Feb. 2
6:00PM
at FLA
Away
Tue, Feb. 4
7:30PM
vs VGK
Home
Fri, Feb. 7
8:00PM
at WPG
Away
Sat, Feb. 8
8:00PM
at MIN
Away
Sun, Feb. 23
7:30PM
vs DAL
Home
Tue, Feb. 25
7:30PM
vs NYR
Home
Thu, Feb. 27
7:00PM
at BOS
Away
Sat, Mar. 1
12:30PM
vs NSH
Home
Mon, Mar. 3
7:00PM
at NYR
Away
Tue, Mar. 4
7:30PM
vs WPG
Home
Sat, Mar. 8
10:00PM
at SJS
Away
Sun, Mar. 9
9:00PM
at ANA
Away
Tue, Mar. 11
10:30PM
at LAK
Away
Fri, Mar. 14
7:30PM
vs EDM
Home
Sun, Mar. 16
7:30PM
vs FLA
Home
Tue, Mar. 18
7:00PM
at PIT
Away
Thu, Mar. 20
7:30PM
vs MTL
Home
Sat, Mar. 22
4:00PM
vs CGY
Home
Mon, Mar. 24
7:30PM
vs CBJ
Home
Wed, Mar. 26
7:30PM
vs VAN
Home
Sat, Mar. 29
2:00PM
at TBL
Away
Sun, Mar. 30
5:00PM
at CAR
Away
Tue, Apr. 1
7:30PM
vs TBL
Home
Fri, Apr. 4
7:30PM
vs MIN
Home
Sun, Apr. 6
12:30PM
vs WSH
Home
Tue, Apr. 8
8:00PM
at NSH
Away
Thu, Apr. 10
7:30PM
vs NYR
Home
Sat, Apr. 12
1:00PM
at PHI
Away
Sun, Apr. 13
1:00PM
at NJD
Away
Tue, Apr. 15
7:30PM
vs WSH
Home
Thu, Apr. 17
7:00PM
at CBJ
Away

