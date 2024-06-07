Maven's Memories: The Glowing, but Forgotten Ray Ferraro Goals

Mention the Islanders' stupendous 1993 upset of the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins and the first name that comes to mind is David Volek, whose goal torpedoed Pitt's drive for three Cups. The second name would have to be Ray Ferraro, who courteously ladled the pass to Dauntless Dave who then deposited the biscuit behind Tom Barrasso.

What's too often overlooked is the fact that none of this would have been possible without Rapid Ray playing The Old Lamplighter in the previous round. Yesiree, it was Signor Ferraro himself, who almost single-handedly walloped Washington's Capitals. Consider this:

The Caps-Isles tourney was portrayed as a showdown between two hard-working clubs that were going to kill each other for the right to dethrone Mario Lemieux, Inc.

Al Arbour's battalion was not given much chance to win the series after a desultory performance in Game One, Perpetual nuisance Dale Hunter entertained the home crowd at Capitol Centre in Landover, Maryland with a two-goal performance in the third period.

The final result was 3-1 for the home club with Hunter illuminating two red lights in the final frame. One report about the visitors succinctly stated: "The Islanders did not put up much of a fight."

Coach Al Arbour didn't have to read the paper to know that. "I saw it," the skipper allowed, "and I had to figure some way to awaken these guys."