Albelin Named Assistant Coach

New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello announced today that Tommy Albelin has been hired as an Assistant Coach.

Albelin has spent the last eight seasons behind the bench with Team Switzerland, serving as an assistant coach for seven World Championship teams, seven World Junior Championship teams and three Olympic teams. Albelin and the Swiss team won a silver medal at this spring’s 2024 World Championships and at the 2018 World Championships.

Prior to that stint with the Swiss Ice Hockey Association, Albelin spent eight seasons coaching in the New Jersey Devils organization. He was an assistant coach with New Jersey from 2007-08 to 2009-10, as the Devils qualified for the playoffs in each season and won their division twice. Albelin was and assistant coach with the Albany Devils from 2010-11 to 2013-14, before rejoining New Jersey behind the bench in 2014-15.

A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Albelin played 952 NHL games with the Quebec Nordiques, New Jersey and the Calgary Flames from 1987-88 to 2005-06. The defenseman also appeared in 81 career playoff games, winning two Stanley Cup Championships with New Jersey in 1995 and 2003. Quebec selected Albelin in the eighth round, 152nd overall, of the 1983 NHL Draft. He played his junior career with Djurgardens in Sweden and played for his country at two World Junior Championships and four World Championships.