Reilly to Remain on Long Island

Mike Reilly wasn’t shy about his hopes and intentions to stay on Long Island on New York Islanders clean out day, back on May 1.

“Hopefully,” Reilly said when asked if he’s found a home on Long Island for next season. “I’ve loved it here, hopefully it works out.”

Fast forward to July 1 and the defenseman got his wish, inking a one-year contract extension to remain with the club.

That’s good news for player and team, as the veteran defenseman made an impact after being a savvy waiver pickup in November 2023. Reilly put up 24 points (6G, 18A) in 59 games with the Islanders, which marks his second-highest point total in his 13-year career. The 30-year-old averaged 17:15 TOI, bolstering the Islanders blue line.

“He controls a lot of the flow of our transition game,” said Captain Anders Lee at the end of the season. “I thought he came in with great confidence, he was flying around right away, and his game continued to get better. He made a huge difference in our lineup. We enjoyed his presence and his impact he made on this team.”