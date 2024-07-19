Great American Media to Create Nation's Largest Experiential Christmas Festival with UBS Arena & the New York Islanders and CandyRock Entertainment

Great American Media, home to a portfolio of family-friendly media brands, announced its plans to create what is anticipated to be the largest and most immersive Christmas experience in the country in partnership with UBS Arena & New York Islanders and CandyRock Entertainment. Great American Family Christmas Festival at The Northwell Park at UBS Arena, New York, officially opens its doors daily beginning November 20- January 5.

With holiday movie World Premieres, traditional lighting of the Christmas tree nightly, TikTok-worthy holiday experiences throughout, celebrity meet & greets, ice skating, Santa’s Crafting Village, and live entertainment, the inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival is an experience for the entire family. With UBS Arena located within the heart of historic Belmont Park, The Northwell Park at UBS Arena offers year-round activities and activations during UBS Arena events and the New York Islanders' season within a 155,800 square foot outdoor experience. This seasonal celebration adds another dimension to the venue's growing reputation as the premier entertainment destination in the New York metropolitan area and will be produced by the creative team at CandyRock Entertainment.

“Over the past decade, my team and I have envisioned a Christmas Festival that will attract people from far and wide and offer fans a chance to meet the stars of our movies and immerse themselves in a one-of-a-kind festive experience,” said Bill Abbott, President & CEO, Great American Media. “Between Islanders Ownership, who have an unparalleled commitment to the guest experience at UBS Arena, our Chief Creative Officer Candace Cameron Bure and her team at CandyRock Entertainment, and our terrific roster of talent, this partnership is poised to deliver the nation's premier holiday event, not just this year, but for many seasons to come."

To learn more and stay connected on the latest NEWS, TICKETS, VIP PACKAGES, talent appearances, and additional information on this one-of-a-kind festival, go to www.greatamericanchristmasfestival.com