Breaking Down the Islanders 2024-25 Schedule

Find out how many back to backs and matinees the Islanders will play in 2023-24

By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay

The New York Islanders’ 2024-25 schedule has dropped!

The regular season starts off by hosting the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 10 and concludes in Columbus on Apr. 17. Before the puck drops in October, NewYorkIslanders.com breaks down the numbers behind this season’s schedule.

12 Back to Backs:

The Islanders play 12 sets of back-to-back games this season. Travel will be involved in 11 of the Islanders 12 back-to-backs this season, including five road back-to-backs.

5 - Road/Road
3 - Road/Home
3 - Home/Road
1 - Home/Home

Oct 25 – at NJD
Oct 26 – vs FLA

Oct 29 – vs ANA
Oct 30 – at CBJ

Nov 29 – at WSH
Nov 30 – vs BUF

Dec 7 – vs CAR
Dec 8 – at OTT

Dec 28 – vs PIT
Dec 29 – at PIT

Jan 24 – vs PHI
Jan 25 – vs CAR

Feb 1 – at TBL
Feb 2 – at FLA

Feb 7 – at WPG
Feb 8 – at MIN

Mar 3 – at NYR
Mar 4 – vs WPG

Mar 8 – at SJS
Mar 9 – at ANA

Mar 29 – at TBL
Mar 30 – at CAR

Apr 12 – at PHI
Apr 13 – at NJD

3 Home-and-Home Sets

The Islanders will play three home-and-homes this season.

Chicago:

Dec. 12, 2024 at United Center
Dec. 15, 2024 at UBS Arena

Pittsburgh:

Dec. 28, 2024 at UBS Arena
Dec. 29, 2024 at PPG Paints Arena

Toronto:

Dec. 31, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena
Jan. 2, 2024 at UBS Arena

Notable Games:

Stanley Cup champs: Oct. 26
The Isles will host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers

Thanksgiving/Black Friday
The Islanders will host the Boston Bruins the night before Thanksgiving and will take on the Washington Capitals in DC on Black Friday

Rematch with Carolina: Dec. 7
The Islanders won't have to wait long to see the Carolina Hurricanes, as they meet in a playoff rematch on Dec. 7 at UBS Arena. They'll play three more times afterwards on Dec 17 (in Carolina), Jan. 25 (at UBS Arena) and March 30 (in Carolina)

First visit to Utah: Jan. 11
The Islanders will visit Delta Center for the first time in franchise history.

Break for 4 Nations Face-Off: Feb. 9-22
The Isles will not play games from Feb. 9 to 22 as the NHL breaks for the 4 Nations Face-off, which takes place Feb. 12-20.

Isles home games vs Rangers: Feb. 25 & Apr. 10
The Isles will host the Rangers twice at UBS Arena. Isles only hosted Rangers at UBS Arena once in each of the last two seasons.

Metro Finish:

The Islanders final five games of the season will be against Metropolitan Division opponents.

Thurs. Apr. 10, 2025 – vs NY Rangers

Sat. Apr. 12, 2025 – at Philadelphia

Sun. Apr. 13, 2025 – at New Jersey

Tues. Apr. 15, 2025 – vs Washington

Thurs. Apr. 17, 2025 – at Columbus

Longest Homestand:

The Isles will play a season-long, seven-game homestand from Jan. 14-28. All games are at 7:30 p.m.

Tues. Jan. 14, 2025 – Ottawa

Thurs. Jan. 16, 2025 – Philadelphia

Sat. Jan. 18, 2025 – San Jose

Mon. Jan. 20, 2025 – Columbus

Fri. Jan. 24, 2025 – Philadelphia

Sat. Jan. 25, 2025 – Carolina

Tues. Jan. 28, 2025 – Colorado

Longest Road Trip:

The Isles will take a five-game road trip from Nov. 12-21.

Tues. Nov. 12, 2024 – Edmonton

Thurs. Nov. 14, 2024 – Vancouver

Sat. Nov. 16, 2024 – Seattle

Tues. Nov. 19, 2024 – Calgary

Thurs. Nov. 21, 2024 – Detroit

Day Games (4 p.m. or earlier)

Sun. Nov. 3, 2024 – 1 p.m. at NY Rangers

Fri. Nov. 29, 2024 – 3 p.m. at Washington

Sun. Dec. 15, 2024 – 3 p.m. (et) at Chicago

Tues. Dec. 31, 2024 – 1 p.m. at Toronto

Sat. Mar. 1, 2025 – 12:30 p.m. vs Nashville

Sat. Mar. 22, 2025 – 4 p.m. vs Calgary

Sat. Mar. 29, 2025 – 2 p.m. at Tampa Bay

Sun. Apr. 6, 2025 – 12:30 p.m. vs Washington

Sat. Apr. 12, 2025 – 1 p.m. at Philadelphia

Sun. Apr. 13, 2025 – 1 p.m. at New Jersey

Games By Month:

October – 10
November – 15
December – 13
January – 12
February – 8
March – 15
April – 9

Games By Day:

Sunday – 12
Monday – 6
Tuesday – 19
Wednesday – 3
Thursday – 15
Friday – 7
Saturday – 20

Home Start Times:

7:45 – 1
7:30 – 34
7:00 – 2
5:00 – 1
4:00 – 1
12:30 – 2

