Breaking Down the Islanders 2024-25 Schedule

The New York Islanders’ 2024-25 schedule has dropped!
The regular season starts off by hosting the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 10 and concludes in Columbus on Apr. 17. Before the puck drops in October, NewYorkIslanders.com breaks down the numbers behind this season’s schedule.
12 Back to Backs:
The Islanders play 12 sets of back-to-back games this season. Travel will be involved in 11 of the Islanders 12 back-to-backs this season, including five road back-to-backs.
5 - Road/Road
3 - Road/Home
3 - Home/Road
1 - Home/Home
Oct 25 – at NJD
Oct 26 – vs FLA
Oct 29 – vs ANA
Oct 30 – at CBJ
Nov 29 – at WSH
Nov 30 – vs BUF
Dec 7 – vs CAR
Dec 8 – at OTT
Dec 28 – vs PIT
Dec 29 – at PIT
Jan 24 – vs PHI
Jan 25 – vs CAR
Feb 1 – at TBL
Feb 2 – at FLA
Feb 7 – at WPG
Feb 8 – at MIN
Mar 3 – at NYR
Mar 4 – vs WPG
Mar 8 – at SJS
Mar 9 – at ANA
Mar 29 – at TBL
Mar 30 – at CAR
Apr 12 – at PHI
Apr 13 – at NJD