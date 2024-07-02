Breaking Down the Islanders 2024-25 Schedule

3 Home-and-Home Sets

The Islanders will play three home-and-homes this season.

Chicago:

Dec. 12, 2024 at United Center

Dec. 15, 2024 at UBS Arena

Pittsburgh:

Dec. 28, 2024 at UBS Arena

Dec. 29, 2024 at PPG Paints Arena

Toronto:

Dec. 31, 2024 at Scotiabank Arena

Jan. 2, 2024 at UBS Arena

Notable Games:

Stanley Cup champs: Oct. 26

The Isles will host the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers

Thanksgiving/Black Friday

The Islanders will host the Boston Bruins the night before Thanksgiving and will take on the Washington Capitals in DC on Black Friday

Rematch with Carolina: Dec. 7

The Islanders won't have to wait long to see the Carolina Hurricanes, as they meet in a playoff rematch on Dec. 7 at UBS Arena. They'll play three more times afterwards on Dec 17 (in Carolina), Jan. 25 (at UBS Arena) and March 30 (in Carolina)

First visit to Utah: Jan. 11

The Islanders will visit Delta Center for the first time in franchise history.

Break for 4 Nations Face-Off: Feb. 9-22

The Isles will not play games from Feb. 9 to 22 as the NHL breaks for the 4 Nations Face-off, which takes place Feb. 12-20.

Isles home games vs Rangers: Feb. 25 & Apr. 10

The Isles will host the Rangers twice at UBS Arena. Isles only hosted Rangers at UBS Arena once in each of the last two seasons.