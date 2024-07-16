Islanders Sign Holmstrom

The New York Islanders have signed forward Simon Holmstrom to a one-year contract.

By New York Islanders PR
Holmstrom, 23, scored 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) in 75 games with the Islanders last season. His five shorthanded goals and seven shorthanded points led the team and ranked second overall in the National Hockey League.

The Islanders selected the 6’2, 215-pound forward in the first round (23rd overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft. He’s scored 34 points (21 goals, 13 assists) in 125 NHL games and 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 154 games with the Islanders American Hockey League affiliate.

A native of Tranas, Sweden, Holmstrom averaged over a point-per-game (50 points in 49 games) over two seasons with HV71 in the SuperElit League. On the international stage, Holmstrom won a gold medal with Team Sweden at the 2018 Under-18 World Junior Championships, scoring six points (three goals, three assists) in seven games, including a goal in the Gold Medal game vs. Russia.

