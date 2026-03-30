Islanders Prospect Report: Mar. 30, 2026

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LAURILA AND FINLEY SET TO MEET IN THE FROZEN FOUR SEMIFINALS

Sam Laurila and the No. 2 University of North Dakota will clash with Quinn Finley and University of Wisconsin in the 2026 Frozen Four semifinals, but they’ll wait a while to battle as the contest is slated for Apr. 9 at 5 PM.

Laurila, who was drafted in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, has helped anchor a North Dakota defense that has yet to allow a goal through their first two games in the NCAA tournament.

Across the ice, Finley, who was a third-round selection (78th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, has collected five points (2G, 3A) in Wisconsin’s wins en route to the Frozen Four semifinals.

Against Dartmouth, the 21-year-old assisted on the game’s opening power-play goal before contributing to a pair of empty net goals to seal the 5-1 victory on Thursday.