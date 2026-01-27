Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 27, 2026

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

KVASNICKA EXTENDS POINT STREAK TO FOUR GAMES, REACHES 60-POINT MARK ON THE SEASON

Jacob Kvasnicka had a five-point (3G, 2A) in his last three games for the Penticton Vees of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Kvasnicka, who the Islanders drafted in the seventh round (202nd overall), extended his point streak to four games and is up to seven points (4G, 3A) in that span.

The 18-year-old forward kicked off his week with a shorthanded goal and an assist in Penticton’s 6-0 win over the Spokane Chiefs. He showcased his speed as he poked the puck away and scored on the breakaway 1:06 into the third period.