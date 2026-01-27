Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 27, 2026

The 20-year-old is up to 10 points (4G, 6A) in 10 games for the London Knights this season after starting the year in the ECHL.
PROKHOROV RECORDS TWO MULTI-POINT GAMES
Daniil Prokhorov notched six points (3G, 3A) in six games with Dynamo St. Petersburg of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL).
Prokhorov, who the Islanders selected in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft opened the week with a pair of goals in Dynamo St. Petersburg’s 4-3 loss to Ryazan-VDV. It was his second multi-goal game of the season.
Two games later, the 18-year-old tallied four points (1G, 3A) as Dynamo St. Petersburg came back to beat Kristall S 6-3. Prokhorov began his night with an assist on the power-play to get Dynamo St. Petersburg on the scoreboard and make it 2-1 at 13:20 mark of the first period.
He potted a goal 6:22 into the middle frame to cut Ryazan’s lead to 3-2 before earning helpers on the eventual game-winning goal with 23 seconds left in the second period and an insurance goal to make it 5-3 just minutes into the third.
Prokhorov is tied for third on Dynamo St. Petersburg with 18 points (9G, 9A) this season. He has played the fewest games amongst skaters with double-digit points on the team.
GAMZIN EARNS SHUTOUT
Dmitry Gamzin stopped all 28 shots he faced and earned his fourth shutout of the season in CSKA Moscow’s 1-0 win Barys Astana on Thursday. It was Gamzin’s second shutout in his last 10 games.
The 22-year-old goaltender leads the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with a 1.67 GAA and a .935 SV%. He is 15-7-4 with a 1.67 GAA, .935 SV% and four shutouts in 28 games this season.
The Islanders drafted Gamzin in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.
STATS
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 36GP, 22G, 22A, 44P, 52PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 43GP, 11G, 16A, 27P, 16PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 33GP, 15-13-2, 3.83 GAA, .893 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 43GP, 26G, 34A, 60P, 14PIM
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 30GP, 16G, 11A, 27P, 23PIM
Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL | 10 GP, 4G, 6A, 10P, 4PIM
KHL
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 18GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 12PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 28GP, 15-7-0, 1.67 GAA, .935 SV%, 4 SO
SWEDEN
Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 30GP, 1G, 12A, 13P, 10PIM
Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 18GP, 7-11-0, 2.90 GAA, .895 SV%, 3 SO
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 19GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 37PIM
NCAA
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 22GP, 0G, 7A, 7P, 21PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 22GP, 10G, 9A, 19P, 10PIM
Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 23GP, 8G, 8A, 16P, 22PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 23GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 16PIM
Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 21GP, 10G, 5A, 15P, 4PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 24GP, 5G, 6A, 11P, 16PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 19GP, 4G, 11A, 15P, 4PIM