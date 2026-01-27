Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 27, 2026

Kvasnicka extends point streak to four games (4G, 3A), Nurmi remains hot and more in this week’s prospect report

2526_ProspectReport_1920x1080
By Luca Dallasta

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

KVASNICKA EXTENDS POINT STREAK TO FOUR GAMES, REACHES 60-POINT MARK ON THE SEASON

Jacob Kvasnicka had a five-point (3G, 2A) in his last three games for the Penticton Vees of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Kvasnicka, who the Islanders drafted in the seventh round (202nd overall), extended his point streak to four games and is up to seven points (4G, 3A) in that span.

The 18-year-old forward kicked off his week with a shorthanded goal and an assist in Penticton’s 6-0 win over the Spokane Chiefs. He showcased his speed as he poked the puck away and scored on the breakaway 1:06 into the third period.

He continued his rally with a pair of points (1G, 1A) and was named the game’s first star in the Vees’ second consecutive shutout win on Saturday. Kvasnicka netted the eventual game-winning goal following an offensive zone takeaway to push Penticton ahead 1-0 with under five minutes played.

In his next outing, he scored his second straight game-winning goal with the Vees’ fourth goal to put them ahead 4-3 with 9:07 played in the final frame.

The Minnesota native has 23 points (11G, 12A) in 11 games this month and has helped Penticton to a 14-game win streak.

Kvasnicka leads the Vees in goals (26), assists (34) and points (60) this season. His 60 points are tied for the seventh most in the WHL and second most among rookies in the 2025-26 campaign.

NURMI RECORDS FIVE POINTS IN TWO GAMES

Jesse Nurmi continued to hit the scoresheet as he earned five points (1G, 4A) in his last two games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Nurmi, who the Islanders drafted in the fourth round (113th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, notched a secondary power-play assist on London’s first goal at the 9:01 mark of the third period to make it 3-1 against the Sarnia Sting. The Finnish forward then earned the primary helper on a cross-crease pass as the Knights beat the Sting 3-2 in overtime.

The next game, Nurmi recorded a three-point (1G, 2A) night as the Knights rallied past the Peterborough Petes 10-2. He assisted on the ice-breaking goal 1:29 into the game and again on London’s sixth goal of the game 11:57 into the second period.

Nurmi pounced on a loose puck in the slot off a forecheck and scored the Knight’s ninth goal of the game just over 90 seconds into the final frame.

The 20-year-old is up to 10 points (4G, 6A) in 10 games for the London Knights this season after starting the year in the ECHL.

PROKHOROV RECORDS TWO MULTI-POINT GAMES

Daniil Prokhorov notched six points (3G, 3A) in six games with Dynamo St. Petersburg of the Supreme Hockey League (VHL).

Prokhorov, who the Islanders selected in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft opened the week with a pair of goals in Dynamo St. Petersburg’s 4-3 loss to Ryazan-VDV. It was his second multi-goal game of the season.

Two games later, the 18-year-old tallied four points (1G, 3A) as Dynamo St. Petersburg came back to beat Kristall S 6-3. Prokhorov began his night with an assist on the power-play to get Dynamo St. Petersburg on the scoreboard and make it 2-1 at 13:20 mark of the first period.

He potted a goal 6:22 into the middle frame to cut Ryazan’s lead to 3-2 before earning helpers on the eventual game-winning goal with 23 seconds left in the second period and an insurance goal to make it 5-3 just minutes into the third.

Prokhorov is tied for third on Dynamo St. Petersburg with 18 points (9G, 9A) this season. He has played the fewest games amongst skaters with double-digit points on the team.

GAMZIN EARNS SHUTOUT

Dmitry Gamzin stopped all 28 shots he faced and earned his fourth shutout of the season in CSKA Moscow’s 1-0 win Barys Astana on Thursday. It was Gamzin’s second shutout in his last 10 games.

The 22-year-old goaltender leads the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with a 1.67 GAA and a .935 SV%. He is 15-7-4 with a 1.67 GAA, .935 SV% and four shutouts in 28 games this season.

The Islanders drafted Gamzin in the fourth round (115th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

STATS

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 36GP, 22G, 22A, 44P, 52PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 43GP, 11G, 16A, 27P, 16PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 33GP, 15-13-2, 3.83 GAA, .893 SV%, 0 SO

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 43GP, 26G, 34A, 60P, 14PIM

Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 30GP, 16G, 11A, 27P, 23PIM

Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL | 10 GP, 4G, 6A, 10P, 4PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 13GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 18GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 12PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 6GP, 2G, 3A, 5P, 0PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 28GP, 15-7-0, 1.67 GAA, .935 SV%, 4 SO

SWEDEN

Victor Eklund | Djurgårdens IF (SHL) | 30GP, 1G, 12A, 13P, 10PIM

Marcus Gidlof | Leksands IF (SHL) | 18GP, 7-11-0, 2.90 GAA, .895 SV%, 3 SO

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 19GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 37PIM

NCAA

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 22GP, 0G, 7A, 7P, 21PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 22GP, 10G, 9A, 19P, 10PIM

Zachary Shultz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 23GP, 8G, 8A, 16P, 22PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 23GP, 0G, 2A, 2P, 16PIM

Cole Eiserman | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 21GP, 10G, 5A, 15P, 4PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 24GP, 5G, 6A, 11P, 16PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 19GP, 4G, 11A, 15P, 4PIM

News Feed

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Flyers 0

Takeaways: Islanders Shut Out Flyers 4-0

DeAngelo Earns Second Iron Man Mask

7 Facts: Carson Soucy 

Islanders Acquire Soucy

Isles Day-to-Day: Sorokin to Start, Holmstrom a Game-Time Decision

Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

George Makes Season Debut for the Islanders: “It’s Where You Want to Be”

The Skinny: Sabres 5, Islanders 0

Takeaways: Islanders Lose 5-0 to Sabres

Isles Day-to-Day: George Recalled

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sabres

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 24

Isles Day-to-Day: Horvat Joins Practice, In vs Sabres

Ritchie Ramping Up in Rookie Season

The Skinny: Kraken 4, Islanders 1

Takeaways: Islanders End Road Trip with 4-1 Loss to Kraken

Isles Day-to-Day: Shabanov In vs Kraken