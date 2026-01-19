Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 19, 2026

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

AITCHESON EXTENDS POINT STREAK IN NEW YEAR

Kashawn Aitcheson has been on fire since returning from his first career World Juniors appearance.

Aitcheson extended his point streak to six games for the Barrie Colts in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) to kick off 2026. Aitcheson, who was the Islanders’ first round (17th overall) selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, is up to nine points (3G, 6A) in this six-game stretch.

The 19-year-old defenseman continued his rally with a pair of points (1G, 1A), including in a 5-3 win over the Flint Firebirds on Thursday. He netted the eventual game-winning power-play goal on a one-time blast to put the Colts up 4-3 against the Firebirds at the 15:39 mark in the second period.