Inside JG Pageau’s Offseason: Dek Hockey, Summer Trips and Excitement for Camp

New York Islanders forward JG Pageau spent his Saturday playing stick ball with kids at Dek Superstars Rink in Massapequa, taking part in an activity that brings the hockey community together. The Islanders center jumped into games alongside the kids and made time to meet each one individually.

For Pageau, it was nostalgic since he grew up playing stick ball and dreaming of playing pro hockey one day.

“Practicing and doing what you love, that's something that I did in the summer when I was a kid,” Pageau said. “You play with friends and make new friends. It’s a lot of fun.”

The event was a natural fit for Pageau, who spends plenty of time playing stick ball during the offseason with his 4-year-old son, Tommy.

“I'm not as good as Ilya Sorokin in net,” Pageau said with a laugh. “I let in a lot of goals. But it’s so much fun.”

Earlier this offseason, Pageau traveled to Italy with his wife, Camille. Now, they’re enjoying a summer spent locally on Long Island to cherish family time.

“We’re sticking around. We love spending our summers on Long Island,” Pageau said. “I got the chance to travel with my wife and enjoy Italy, but now we're back and spending some family time. We love it.”