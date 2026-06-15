Inside JG Pageau’s Offseason: Dek Hockey, Summer Trips and Excitement for Camp

Catching up with Islanders forward JG Pageau

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© Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders

By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

New York Islanders forward JG Pageau spent his Saturday playing stick ball with kids at Dek Superstars Rink in Massapequa, taking part in an activity that brings the hockey community together. The Islanders center jumped into games alongside the kids and made time to meet each one individually.

For Pageau, it was nostalgic since he grew up playing stick ball and dreaming of playing pro hockey one day.

“Practicing and doing what you love, that's something that I did in the summer when I was a kid,” Pageau said. “You play with friends and make new friends. It’s a lot of fun.” 

The event was a natural fit for Pageau, who spends plenty of time playing stick ball during the offseason with his 4-year-old son, Tommy.

“I'm not as good as Ilya Sorokin in net,” Pageau said with a laugh. “I let in a lot of goals. But it’s so much fun.”

Earlier this offseason, Pageau traveled to Italy with his wife, Camille. Now, they’re enjoying a summer spent locally on Long Island to cherish family time.

“We’re sticking around. We love spending our summers on Long Island,” Pageau said. “I got the chance to travel with my wife and enjoy Italy, but now we're back and spending some family time. We love it.”

Pageau inked a three-year extension with the Islanders in March, a decision in which the atmosphere and community played a significant role.

“I feel like the people are so welcoming and happy, and that's why we're super excited to stay.” Pageau said.

Pageau isn’t the only Islander who enjoys spending the summer on Long Island, as Casey Cizikas, Anders Lee and Bo Horvat are among the group that hangs back and spends their summer days together. They’ll work out and skate while their kids  bond and create childhood memories.

“We have an extremely tight group. There are a lot of guys that stay here,” Pageau said. “It’s fun because our kids are growing up at the same time, they’re the same age and they have fun together. It’s nice that we have that connection.”

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PHOTOS: Pageau at Dek Hockey in Massapequa

Snapshots of JG Pageau playing stick hockey with kids at Dek Superstars Rink on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Photos by Dennis DaSilva/New York Islanders and Kirsten Mahler/New York Islanders.

His ideal summer day? Waking up in the morning and spending breakfast with his wife and kids, getting a good workout in and hitting the ice, followed by a beach day with the family in the afternoon. To cap off the day, dinner with his wife. When it comes to offseason training, Pageau said he’s all about maintenance - making sure he stays in top shape for when training camp rolls around.

“The guys who come into the league now are in such good shape, they're pushing you,” Pageau said. “As I'm getting older, it's almost like I have to work harder to  be able to play at that level. It’s something that I've always taken seriously, but I think you just have to put more work into it as you get older.”

Pageau is coming off a 17-goal, 35-point campaign and looks ahead to his seventh full season with the Isles. He views the offseason as a chance to reflect, improve individually and gear up for what the 2026-27 season has in store.

“It’s exciting after the season, you get to look at yourself in the mirror and see where you could be better, so you work on that in the summer,” Pageau said. “Nothing's as fun as when you're in training camp, back with the boys, pushing yourself and pushing each other to get ready for this season. There's nothing better than that.”

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