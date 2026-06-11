Islanders Sign Kuefler

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed forward Daylan Kuefler to a two-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Kuefler, 24, established AHL career highs in games played and all scoring categories during his third professional season, recording 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in 67 games with the Bridgeport Islanders. The Red Deer, Alberta native totaled 64 penalty minutes and 100 shots on goal while also skating in two Calder Cup contests.

Selected by the Islanders in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Kuefler has registered 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 105 career AHL games with the Islanders. He also appeared in 17 games with the Worcester Railers (ECHL) during the 2023-24 season, recording five goals and three assists.

Prior to his professional career, Kuefler spent four seasons with the Kamloops Blazers (WHL) from 2019-23 and served as an assistant captain in his final campaign. He collected 144 points (77 goals, 67 assists), 234 penalty minutes and a +73 rating in 184 career games with Kamloops, helping lead the Blazers to the Western Conference Championship in 2022 after posting 59 points (38 goals, 21 assists) in 65 regular season games. Kuefler also tallied 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists) in 30 career postseason games with Kamloops.

Kuefler spent two seasons with the Red Deer Chiefs U18 AAA program from 2017-19, where he recorded 67 points over 69 games.