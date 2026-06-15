Islanders Sign Defenseman Ethan Bear

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Bear, 28, appeared in 40 games for the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League last season, recording four goals and 23 assists for 27 points, which led Bridgeport defensemen in points per game during the 2025-26 season. The Regina, Saskatchewan native has played in 191 career AHL games, including the 2024-25 season with the Hershey Bears, where he led the team in scoring with 10 goals and 36 assists for 46 points in 62 games. He was named to the AHL All-Star Game and selected to the league's Second All-Star Team.

The Edmonton Oilers selected Bear in the fifth round (124th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. The right-shot blueliner has appeared in 275 NHL games with the Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes and Oilers, totaling 17 goals and 50 assists for 67 points. In 2023, Bear represented Canada at the IIHF World Championship, helping his country capture a gold medal.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Bear played for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. In 2016-17, he was named the WHL Defenseman of the Year, won a WHL championship and earned WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team honors.