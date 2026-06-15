Islanders Sign Defenseman Ethan Bear

The Islanders announced that the club has signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Signed_1920x1080 10
By New York Islanders PR
NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ethan Bear to a one-year, two-way (NHL/AHL) contract.

Bear, 28, appeared in 40 games for the Bridgeport Islanders of the American Hockey League last season, recording four goals and 23 assists for 27 points, which led Bridgeport defensemen in points per game during the 2025-26 season. The Regina, Saskatchewan native has played in 191 career AHL games, including the 2024-25 season with the Hershey Bears, where he led the team in scoring with 10 goals and 36 assists for 46 points in 62 games. He was named to the AHL All-Star Game and selected to the league's Second All-Star Team.

The Edmonton Oilers selected Bear in the fifth round (124th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. The right-shot blueliner has appeared in 275 NHL games with the Washington Capitals, Vancouver Canucks, Carolina Hurricanes and Oilers, totaling 17 goals and 50 assists for 67 points. In 2023, Bear represented Canada at the IIHF World Championship, helping his country capture a gold medal.

Prior to beginning his professional career, Bear played for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League. In 2016-17, he was named the WHL Defenseman of the Year, won a WHL championship and earned WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team honors.

News Feed

Inside JG Pageau’s Offseason: Dek Hockey, Summer Trips and Excitement for Camp

Schaefer Named to the NHL All-Rookie Team for the 2025-26 Season

Islanders Sign Kuefler

Islanders Sign Warren

Romano Reflects on Memorial Cup Win, Looks Ahead to Islanders Development Camp

NHL, NHLPA Unveil Format of 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend

Islanders Prospect Report: June 1, 2026

Islanders “Ahead of the Curve” for 2026-27 After Four-Game Sample Size Under Pete DeBoer

Jay McKee Named Hamilton Hammers Head Coach

Milestones, Medals and Mentorship: Inside Bo Horvat’s Big Year

Follow the Isles at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Islanders Prospect Report: May 26, 2026

Islanders Sign Foudy to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

This Day in Isles History: May 24

A New Era Begins: Introducing the Hamilton Hammers

This Day in Isles History: May 21

Islanders Iron Man Mentality: Adam Pelech’s Healthy Season Powered Islanders Blue Line

Islanders Announce ECHL Affiliation Agreement with Trenton