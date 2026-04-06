Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 6, 2026

Poletin, who was the Islanders’ fourth-round (106th overall) selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, is tied for eighth on the Rockets with two points (1G, 1A) through four playoff games this season.
Kelowna swept the Blazers and is awaiting an opponent in the second round of the WHL Playoffs. If the Spokane Chiefs, who are currently down 3-2 in their first round series, come back to beat the Prince George Cougars, then Poletin and the Rockets will face Kvasnicka and the Vees in round two.
STATS
CHL
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 56GP, 28G, 42A, 70P, 97PIM
Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL Playoffs | 3GP, 1G, 4A, 5P, 2PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 55GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 22PIM
Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL Playoffs | 4GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 2PIM
Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 42GP, 18-18-2, 3.83 GAA, .892 SV%, 0 SO
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 65GP, 35G, 50A, 85P, 21PIM
Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL Playoffs | 5GP, 5G, 4A, 9P, 0PIM
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 43GP, 20G, 15A, 35P, 38PIM
Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL Playoffs | 4GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 0PIM
Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL | 30GP, 14G, 17A, 31P, 10PIM
Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL Playoffs | 4GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM
KHL
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 23GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 2PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL Playoffs) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 25GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 14PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 8GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 0PIM
Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (MHL Playoffs) | 2GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 2PIM
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 40GP, 22-10-6, 1.49 GAA, .938 SV%, 8 SO
Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL Playoffs) | 5GP, 4-1-0, 1.66 GAA, .936 SV%, 0 SO
SWEDEN
Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 29GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 41PIM
Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan Qualification) | 11GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 8PIM
NCAA
Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 35GP, 1G, 9A, 10P, 29PIM
Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 35GP, 17G, 16A, 33P, 22PIM
Zachary Shulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM
Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 16A, 29P, 32PIM
Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 35GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 20PIM
Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 35GP, 5G, 11A, 16P, 20PIM
Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 34GP, 6G, 20A, 26P, 12PIM