Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 6, 2026

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

KVASNICKA RIDING A 5-GAME PLAYOFF POINT STREAK

Jacob Kvasnicka recorded six points (3G, 3A) in his last three outings, extending his playoff point streak to five games as the Penticton Vees cruised past the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-1 in the opening round of the Western Hockey League (WHL) Playoffs.

Kvasnicka, who was drafted in the seventh round (202nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, began the second week of WHL Playoff action with a goal and an assist in Game 3 on Tuesday.