Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 13, 2026

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FINLEY FALLS IN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Quinn Finley and the Wisconsin Badgers came up just short of a national championship title on Saturday night, falling 2-1 to the University of Denver.

Finley, who was drafted in the third round (78th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, recorded three shots on goal and one blocked shot in the defeat.

The 21-year-old and his squad knocked off fellow Islanders prospect, Sam Laurila, and the University of North Dakota 2-1 in the semifinal on Thursday. Finley was held scoreless and finished with one shot on goal.

Wisconsin’s route to the national championship game included wins against Dartmouth, Michigan State and North Dakota. Finley notched three points (1G, 2A) against Dartmouth and two points (1G, 1A) against Michigan State for five points (2G, 3A) in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.