Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 13, 2026

Finley falls short in national championship, Aitcheson records three-point game and more in this week’s prospect report

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By Luca Dallasta

Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders' junior, collegiate and European prospects. Visit our In the System page for more prospect content.

FINLEY FALLS IN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Quinn Finley and the Wisconsin Badgers came up just short of a national championship title on Saturday night, falling 2-1 to the University of Denver.

Finley, who was drafted in the third round (78th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, recorded three shots on goal and one blocked shot in the defeat.

The 21-year-old and his squad knocked off fellow Islanders prospect, Sam Laurila, and the University of North Dakota 2-1 in the semifinal on Thursday. Finley was held scoreless and finished with one shot on goal.

Wisconsin’s route to the national championship game included wins against Dartmouth, Michigan State and North Dakota. Finley notched three points (1G, 2A) against Dartmouth and two points (1G, 1A) against Michigan State for five points (2G, 3A) in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Finley finished his junior season, ranked second on Wisconsin with 33 points (17G, 16A) in 37 games. It was his second highest scoring season of his college career thus far, trailing only his 40 points (20G, 20A) from a year ago.

AITCHESON RECORDS THREE POINT GAME`

Kashawn Aitcheson has kept his production high in the second round of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) playoffs against the Ottawa 67’s.

Aitcheson, who the Islanders selected in the first round (17th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, tallied three points (1G, 2A), including power-play goal and an assist on the game-winning goal.

The 19-year-old defenseman followed up that performance with an assist in Game 2, as the Barris Colts took a 2-0 series lead over the 67’s.

Aitcheson ranks fifth on the Colts with nine points (2G, 7A) in five playoff games this season.

ROMANO, POLETIN AND KVASNICKA PLAYOFF UPDATES

Luca Romano and the Kitchener Rangers are up 2-0 on the Soo Greyhounds in the second round of the OHL playoffs.

Romano, who was New York’s third-round pick (74th overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, has not tallied a point in this series but has three points (1G, 2A) in six playoff games this year.

Turning to the Western Hockey League (WHL), Tomas Poletin and the Kelowna Rockets trail the Everett Silvertips 2-0 in the second round of the playoffs.

Poletin, who was selected 106th overall by the Islanders in the 2025 NHL Draft, earned the primary assist on the Rockets’ first goal in their most recent 4-2 loss in Game 2.

The 18-year-old forward has three points (1G, 2A) in six games so far this playoff cycle.

In a similar position are Jacob Kvasnicka and the Penticton Vees, who have also stumbled to begin the second round of the WHL playoffs. They find themselves down 2-0 to the Prince George Cougars.

Kvasnicka, who was the Islanders’ seventh-round pick (202nd overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft, has yet to hit the scoresheet in the series. He leads the Vees with nine points (5G, 4A) in seven playoff games this season.

STATS 

CHL

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL | 56GP, 28G, 42A, 70P, 97PIM

Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie) OHL Playoffs | 5GP, 2G, 7A, 9P, 4PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL | 55GP, 14G, 19A, 33P, 22PIM

Luca Romano (Kitchener) OHL Playoffs | 6GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 2PIM

Burke Hood (Vancouver) WHL | 42GP, 18-18-2, 3.83 GAA, .892 SV%, 0 SO

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL | 65GP, 35G, 50A, 85P, 21PIM

Jacob Kvasnicka (Penticton) WHL Playoffs | 7GP, 5G, 4A, 9P, 0PIM

Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL | 43GP, 20G, 15A, 35P, 38PIM

Tomas Poletín (Kelowna) WHL Playoffs | 6GP, 1G, 2A, 3P, 2PIM

Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL | 30GP, 14G, 17A, 31P, 10PIM

Jesse Nurmi (London) OHL Playoffs | 4GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 0PIM

KHL

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL) | 23GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 2PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (KHL Playoffs) | 2GP, 0G, 0A, 0P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo St. Petersburg (VHL) | 25GP, 9G, 9A, 18P, 14PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL) | 8GP, 3G, 3A, 6P, 0PIM

Daniil Prokhorov | Dynamo Moscow (MHL Playoffs) | 3GP, 1G, 0A, 1P, 2PIM

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL) | 40GP, 22-10-6, 1.49 GAA, .938 SV%, 8 SO

Dmitry Gamzin | CSKA Moscow (KHL Playoffs) | 7GP, 4-3-0, 1.92 GAA, .924 SV%, 0 SO

SWEDEN

Dennis Good Bogg | Väsby IK (HockeyEttan) | 7GP, 1G, 1A, 2P, 6PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan) | 29GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 41PIM

Dennis Good Bogg | Karlskrona HK (HockeyEttan Playoffs) | 13GP, 0G, 1A, 1P, 8PIM

NCAA

Sam Laurila | North Dakota (NCHC) | 36GP, 1G, 9A, 10P, 29PIM

Quinn Finley | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 37GP, 17G, 16A, 33P, 22PIM

Zachary Shulz | Wisconsin (Big Ten) | 12GP, 0G, 3A, 3P, 12PIM

Danny Nelson | Notre Dame (Big Ten) | 36GP, 13G, 16A, 29P, 32PIM

Tomas Machu | Providence College (Hockey East) | 35GP, 0G, 4A, 4P, 20PIM

Kamil Bednarik | Boston Univ. (Hockey East) | 35GP, 5G, 11A, 16P, 20PIM

Xavier Veilleux | Cornell (ECAC) | 34GP, 6G, 20A, 26P, 12PIM

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Schaefer Ties NHL Record for Goals by Rookie Defenseman

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