News Feed

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 10, 2023

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 10, 2023
The Fourth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Jethro”

The Fourth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Jethro”
Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice

Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp

Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp
Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate

Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate
Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp

Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 8

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 8
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7
3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0

3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 
Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster By 19

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster By 19
Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena
3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers
Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season

Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4
Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 

Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 

Islanders Enjoy Pucks and Paws Shoot for 2024 Calendar 

Islanders take pictures with puppies from America’s VetDogs for annual calendar shoot

NYI Pageau puppy header
By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

It was the paw-fect post-practice activity.

The New York Islanders got to play with some furry friends after practice on Tuesday, participating in the seventh annual Pucks and Paws Calendar photo shoot, in partnership with the Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs.

"It's for a great cause, because these dogs are going to work for people that need them," Scott Mayfield said. "It's so special for us to be a part of, and we have a good time doing it."

Future service dogs of all stages of training littered Northwell Health Ice Center to take pictures for the calendar, making friends with the players in the process. The calendar will be on sale in time for Black Friday shopping, available online at NewYorkIslanders.com, the Islanders Pro Shop at Northwell and at the Community Relations table at section 109 on game nights, with proceeds benefitting America’s VetDogs.

"Events like this raise awareness and visibility for our mission,” said Guide Dog Foundation President and CEO John Miller. “The Islanders are great, from the team ownership, all the way down to the players and the fans. This partnership is critical to our mission."

It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and pair a service dog to a military veteran, first responder or an active-duty service member with disabilities. All services are provided at no charge to the individual as funding comes from the generosity of individuals, corporations, and service and fraternal clubs.

The annual shoot stirs excitement among the players, who have a soft spot for the dogs and look forward to bonding with the pups every year.

"It's one of those events that you circle in the calendar," JG Pageau said. "I think most of the guys have pets at home, so it's fun to get to meet all the dogs today."

Embarking on his Islanders journey is Jethro, an 11-week-old, male yellow Labrador Retriever puppy, chosen as the fourth pup in the New York Islanders’ Puppy with a Purpose program. The future service dog’s name, which won a fan vote, is a nod to late Islanders legend Clark Gillies, who had that nickname bestowed on him by the team’s original captain Eddie Westfall.

"The fans picked an awesome name this year," Captain Anders Lee said. "It's always exciting to have a team dog, one that's going to go on and do some great things and it'll be so fun to see this little guy grow up."

Jethro will go through a 16–18-month training process before being paired with a first responder or military veteran with disabilities as the final part of his training. Lisa Rossano, Jethro's puppy handler, has been with the Guide Dog Foundation for 17 years and is thrilled to be raising the newest pup.

"It's an awesome experience from beginning to end,” Rossano said. “To watch them grow and succeed and to watch everything they're going to accomplish. The end result is the best feeling, they're going to change somebody's life, that's the most rewarding thing there is." 

Rossano also raised Tori and Monte, two of the Islanders’ three previous puppies and is already seeing Jethro’s personality match his name. 

"The funniest thing about Jethro... he liked to sleep on his back with his paws up,” Rossano added. “He's goofy, happy dog." 

Make sure to follow @NYIslesPup on Instagram to stay up-to-date on Jethro’s journey with the Islanders!

Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
+14 Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023
Islanders Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot 2023

Islanders 2023 Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot

Snapshots from the seventh annual Pucks and Paws Calendar Shoot with The Guide Dog Foundation and America's Vet Dogs on Oct. 10, 2023.