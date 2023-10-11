Islanders Enjoy Pucks and Paws Shoot for 2024 Calendar 

It was the paw-fect post-practice activity.

The New York Islanders got to play with some furry friends after practice on Tuesday, participating in the seventh annual Pucks and Paws Calendar photo shoot, in partnership with the Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs.

"It's for a great cause, because these dogs are going to work for people that need them," Scott Mayfield said. "It's so special for us to be a part of, and we have a good time doing it."

Future service dogs of all stages of training littered Northwell Health Ice Center to take pictures for the calendar, making friends with the players in the process. The calendar will be on sale in time for Black Friday shopping, available online at NewYorkIslanders.com, the Islanders Pro Shop at Northwell and at the Community Relations table at section 109 on game nights, with proceeds benefitting America’s VetDogs.

"Events like this raise awareness and visibility for our mission,” said Guide Dog Foundation President and CEO John Miller. “The Islanders are great, from the team ownership, all the way down to the players and the fans. This partnership is critical to our mission."