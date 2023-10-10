News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice

Isles Day to Day: Clutterbuck Rejoins Practice
Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster

Islanders Announce 23-Man Roster
Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp

Horvat and Engvall Take in First Islanders Training Camp
Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate

Isles Day to Day: Fasching and Engvall Skate
Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp

Maven's Memories: A Scout's View of the Islanders First Training Camp
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 8

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 8
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 7
3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0

3 Takeaways: Isles Drop Final Preseason Finale to Devils 3-0
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders vs Devils 
Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster By 19

Islanders Trim Training Camp Roster By 19
Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena

Bridgeport Islanders Unveil New Food Items at Total Mortgage Arena
3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia

3 Takeaways: Isles Fall 5-2 in Preseason Action to Philadelphia
Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

Preseason Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers
Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season

Check Out the New Food Items at UBS Arena this Season
This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4

This Day in Isles History: Oct. 4
Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 

Isles Day to Day: Palmieri Skates 
Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 

Islanders Prospect Report: Oct. 2, 2023 
3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 

3 Takeaways: Islanders Lose 6-5 in Fourth Preseason Game to the Devils 

The Fourth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Jethro”

New York Islanders partner with America’s VetDogs to raise and train Jethro For A Veteran or First Responder with Disabilities

DSC05006
By New York Islanders Community Relations
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

America’s VetDogs, a New York based national non-profit that provides service dogs to military veterans, first responders and active-duty service members, is thrilled to partner again with the New York Islanders to co-raise a future service dog through their “Puppy with a Purpose” program.

Jethro, an 11-week-old, male yellow Labrador Retriever puppy, made his debut with the Islanders on September 14th on his social channel @NYIslesPup asking fans to participate in a name vote. He soon after made an appearance at the Islanders annual golf outing, making fast friends with the team and staff members. Today, October 10th, Jethro’s name was announced during the team’s seventh annual ‘Pucks and Paws 2024’ calendar photoshoot. The calendar, benefitting America’s VetDogs, will go on sale in time for “Black Friday” shopping. Calendars will be available for purchase online via the Islanders website and at home games. 

Jethro, the nickname of late Islanders legend Clark Gillies, is a yellow Labrador. He will undergo basic training and socialization with the Islanders’ staff, fans and public for the next 16-18 months. The Islanders will host Jethro at community events and select home games to assist in raising him to be a confident and calm future guide dog. Fans can follow Jethro on Instagram at @NYIslesPup to stay up to date on his training and local appearances.

Following his puppy raising, Jethro will return to America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, NY to begin his formal service dog training with a Certified Service Dog Instructor. Concluding his training, Jethro will be matched at no cost with a veteran or first responder with disabilities.

"We are thrilled to once again partner with the New York Islanders to co-raise a service dog for a veteran or first responder with disabilities as part of America's VetDogs' Puppy with a Purpose program. Celebrating America's VetDogs' 20th anniversary with such a meaningful collaboration speaks volumes about our shared commitment to changing lives. This partnership exemplifies our dedication to providing life-changing assistance to those who have served our country and first responders who risk their lives every day. We look forward to the impact this partnership will have on the lives of those in need and the continued support from the Islanders organization and their passionate fans." - John Miller, President and CEO, America's VetDogs.

Jethro is the fourth dog the Islanders has partnered with the Smithtown based organization to raise and train. In August, the Islanders and the Guide Dog Foundation, sister organization to America’s VetDogs, placed guide dog in training Monte with Long Island native Tom Ryan. The Islanders second dog Tori was placed with U.S. Navy Veteran and NYFD Officer Robert Roberto and the first dog Radar was successfully placed as a guide dog in August 2020 with gold medalist Paralympian swimmer and Long Island native Anastasia Pagonis.

“Partnering with America's VetDogs to co-raise Jethro, the fourth 'puppy with a purpose,' is a source of immense pride for the New York Islanders," shared Ann Rina, Executive Director of Community Relations at the New York Islanders. "This partnership not only allows us to contribute to a noble cause but also embodies the spirit of service and community that we hold dear. We are excited to play a role in nurturing Jethro into a future service dog, knowing the positive impact he will have on someone's life.”

It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog; however, all of the VetDogs’ services are provided at no charge to the individual.  Funding comes from the generosity of individuals, corporations, and service and fraternal clubs.

Related Content

Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Fourth Puppy 

Islanders Team Up with America’s VetDogs to Raise Fourth Puppy 