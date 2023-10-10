The Fourth New York Islanders’ Puppy With a Purpose® Will Be Named “Jethro”

America’s VetDogs, a New York based national non-profit that provides service dogs to military veterans, first responders and active-duty service members, is thrilled to partner again with the New York Islanders to co-raise a future service dog through their “Puppy with a Purpose” program.

Jethro, an 11-week-old, male yellow Labrador Retriever puppy, made his debut with the Islanders on September 14th on his social channel @NYIslesPup asking fans to participate in a name vote. He soon after made an appearance at the Islanders annual golf outing, making fast friends with the team and staff members. Today, October 10th, Jethro’s name was announced during the team’s seventh annual ‘Pucks and Paws 2024’ calendar photoshoot. The calendar, benefitting America’s VetDogs, will go on sale in time for “Black Friday” shopping. Calendars will be available for purchase online via the Islanders website and at home games.

Jethro, the nickname of late Islanders legend Clark Gillies, is a yellow Labrador. He will undergo basic training and socialization with the Islanders’ staff, fans and public for the next 16-18 months. The Islanders will host Jethro at community events and select home games to assist in raising him to be a confident and calm future guide dog. Fans can follow Jethro on Instagram at @NYIslesPup to stay up to date on his training and local appearances.

Following his puppy raising, Jethro will return to America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, NY to begin his formal service dog training with a Certified Service Dog Instructor. Concluding his training, Jethro will be matched at no cost with a veteran or first responder with disabilities.