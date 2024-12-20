Islanders Deliver Holiday Gifts in Annual Hospital Visits

Seven-year-old David woke up excited on Thursday morning because it was his long-awaited discharge day and his first treat outside of the hospital was going to be getting spaghetti and meatballs with his mom at their hometown diner.

But more than anything else, he was thrilled to see the see the New York Islanders when they made their annual hospital visits during the holiday season.

“Seeing a kid that’s on his way out of the hospital and wanted to stick around for a few more hours to see us, that’s really special,” Noah Dobson said. “Anytime we can put a smile on a kid’s face and make a family happy, it’s meaningful for us.”

The Islanders - and Sparky the Dragon - were spread out across seven local hospitals delivering the gifts that the Isles wives and girlfriends hand-picked earlier this month, while four other area hospitals received gifts to give out to their pediatric patients. Amazed at the sea of presents, 11-year-old Lizzy was gifted a pickleball paddle because she loves to play and watch racket sports.

“It’s special for us to spend a few hours with these kids and deliver gifts,” Matt Martin said. “It’s something very important that we do every year, and it means a lot for us, hopefully it means a lot to them.”

Lizzy was more than starstruck to be greeted by Dobson, Martin, Hudson Fasching and Alex Romanov on Thursday afternoon. The group learned how to play the game ‘Pigs on Trampolines’ with Lizzy and a few other pediatric patients, sharing smiles and laughs with the families.

“That was extremely special,” Dobson said. “It’s great just to have fun for a bit. We all look forward to playing games with the kids going through tough times, it’s awesome to see the smiles on their faces.”