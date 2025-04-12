Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

ISLES NOTES

- The Islanders are technically still alive in the playoff race, but are on the brink of elimination. The Isles (79 points) are eight points back of the Canadiens (87 points), who fell 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Friday night, for the second wild card spot, but the only way they can qualify for the playoffs is if they win all four games remaining with Montreal not picking up a single point.

Ilya Sorokin missed Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury. Marcus Hogberg allowed eight goals on 30 shots against the Rangers, while Tristan Lennox, who was recalled on an emergency basis, entered the game briefly in the third period where he turned aside one or two shots in his NHL debut. Head Coach said postgame that he pulled Hogberg for a mental break, but acknowledged he put Lennox in a tough spot.

“It's on me, the kid didn't have a chance to practice, and I thought it was unfair to him to put him out there like this,” Roy said. “So that's why I put Marcus back in. Didn't want to expose him and put him in the tough spot.”

Hudson Fasching scored his first goal of the season on Thursday night. The winger has three points (1G, 2A) through 39 games this season.

Max Tsyplakov netted his first career power-play goal against the Rangers. The tally marked his 10th goal of the season and 35th point.

The Islanders allowed 16 goals over the last two games. For the first time since April 2010, the Islanders allowed seven goals in consecutive games.