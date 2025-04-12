Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-33-11) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (32-37-9)
12:30 PM | WELLS FARGO CENTER
WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+
LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP
The New York Islanders are taking on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in the first half of a back-to-back set on Saturday afternoon.
The Islanders dropped a 9-2 decision to the New York Rangers on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Max Tsyplakov (PPG) and Hudson Fasching scored for the Islanders and the team had a season-high 46-shot effort, but their nine goals allowed also marked a season high.
The Flyers had two days between games since their 8-5 win over the Rangers where they scored six goals in the final frame. Tyson Foerster completed his first career NHL hat trick, while Sean Couturier (1G, 1A), Garnet Hathaway, Jakob Pelletier, Owen Tippett (1G, 1A) and Travis Sanheim (1G, 1A) also scored in the win. Aleksei Kolosov made 24 saves on 29 shots.
SEASON SERIES
The Islanders lead the season series against the Flyers 2-1-0, most recently winning 3-0 on Jan. 30.