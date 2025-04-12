Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

The Islanders face the Flyers in the first half of a back-to-back set (12:30 p.m., MSGSN)

By Rachel Luscher
@Rachel_Luscher NewYorkIslanders.com

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-33-11) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (32-37-9)

12:30 PM | WELLS FARGO CENTER

WATCH: MSGSN | MSG+ | ESPN+

LISTEN: 88.7FM | 103.9FM | ISLANDERS + UBS ARENA APP

The New York Islanders are taking on the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center in the first half of a back-to-back set on Saturday afternoon.

The Islanders dropped a 9-2 decision to the New York Rangers on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Max Tsyplakov (PPG) and Hudson Fasching scored for the Islanders and the team had a season-high 46-shot effort, but their nine goals allowed also marked a season high.

The Flyers had two days between games since their 8-5 win over the Rangers where they scored six goals in the final frame. Tyson Foerster completed his first career NHL hat trick, while Sean Couturier (1G, 1A), Garnet Hathaway, Jakob Pelletier, Owen Tippett (1G, 1A) and Travis Sanheim (1G, 1A) also scored in the win. Aleksei Kolosov made 24 saves on 29 shots.

SEASON SERIES

The Islanders lead the season series against the Flyers 2-1-0, most recently winning 3-0 on Jan. 30.

2425_TaleOfTheTape_Away_1920x1080

ISLES NOTES

- The Islanders are technically still alive in the playoff race, but are on the brink of elimination. The Isles (79 points) are eight points back of the Canadiens (87 points), who fell 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Friday night, for the second wild card spot, but the only way they can qualify for the playoffs is if they win all four games remaining with Montreal not picking up a single point.

Ilya Sorokin missed Thursday’s game with a lower-body injury. Marcus Hogberg allowed eight goals on 30 shots against the Rangers, while Tristan Lennox, who was recalled on an emergency basis, entered the game briefly in the third period where he turned aside one or two shots in his NHL debut. Head Coach said postgame that he pulled Hogberg for a mental break, but acknowledged he put Lennox in a tough spot.

“It's on me, the kid didn't have a chance to practice, and I thought it was unfair to him to put him out there like this,” Roy said. “So that's why I put Marcus back in. Didn't want to expose him and put him in the tough spot.”

Hudson Fasching scored his first goal of the season on Thursday night. The winger has three points (1G, 2A) through 39 games this season.

Max Tsyplakov netted his first career power-play goal against the Rangers. The tally marked his 10th goal of the season and 35th point.

The Islanders allowed 16 goals over the last two games. For the first time since April 2010, the Islanders allowed seven goals in consecutive games.

FLYERS NOTES

- With 73 points and a record of 32-37-9, the Flyers stand in eighth in the Metropolitan Division and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

- The Flyers made a change behind the bench, relieving Head Coach John Tortorella from his duties on Mar. 27 and promoting associate head coach Brad Shaw to head coach on an interim basis.

- Travis Konecny leads the team with 75 points, which is his highest point total in his nine seasons with the Flyers.

- Rookie Matvei Michkov is tied with Konecny for the team lead of 24 goals and game-winners (3). Michkov racked up 58 points in his first year in the NHL after he was selected seventh overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. His 24 goals tie Macklin Celebrini for the most goals scored by a rookie this season.

- Nick Seeler had three assists in Wednesday's win. The 31-year-old defenseman established a career-high 19 points (3G, 16A) in his fourth season in Philly.

- The Flyers have won their last three home games, outscoring opponents 15-9. Their home record overall this season is 19-19-1.

- Philadelphia’s power play (14.8%) ranks 30th in the NHL.

