Get to Know Gleb Veremyev and His Path to the Pros

Gleb Veremyev on his upbringing in the Metro-NY area, signing with the Islanders and his impressions of pro hockey

Veremyev 1
By Rachel Luscher
NewYorkIslanders.com

When Gleb Veremyev signed a two-year entry level contract with the New York Islanders on Mar. 21, his mind immediately went to his parents and the sacrifices they’ve made to pave the way to his pro career.

“The amount of money, travel and sacrifices my family made, that can’t really be repaid with anything,” Veremyev said. “Not even a signing bonus can really repay any of that stuff. I’m super grateful for them.”

Both of his parents immigrated from Russia, as his father Sergey came stateside in 1997, while his mother Margarita came to America in 2000. They worked hard to give their children opportunities, living in Brookyln, New York before moving to New Jersey when Veremyev was around six years old.

“My parents are both very hardworking, very inspiring people,” Veremyev said. “My dad worked in construction and my mom took care of my sister and I, so I know how valuable hard work is and how valuable money is.”

“As I’ve gotten older, I became so much more grateful for the sacrifices they made for me and my sister to live the life we get to live, to enjoy the opportunities that this country brings,” Veremyev continued.

He certainly made his parents proud. A first-generation college student, Veremyev was named a distinguished scholar-athlete by the NCHC at Colorado College, completing his NCAA career as a top colligate prospect eligible to sign a pro contract. Through three seasons in Colorado, Veremyev put up 52 points (26G, 26A) through 88 games.

Veremyev put in the work on and off the ice. He focused on schoolwork while competing hard for Colorado and improving his game. The absence of academic responsibility felt strange at first, but now he can solely focus on a solid foundation of his pro career as he makes the adjustment from NCAA hockey to the American Hockey League. Veremyev has played his first eight games with Bridgeport since debuting on Mar. 26, netting his first goal on Sunday.

“It’s a lot different than college, that being said, it’s still hockey,” Veremyev said. “Some guys are a little heavier, a bit faster. Away from the rink, you don’t have to go to class and your only job is to play hockey. It’s nice you’re able to prioritize that. It’s been a blast so far.”

The 6’4,” 204 lbs. left winger describes himself as an old-school power forward who takes care of the d-zone, finishes hits and drives to the net.

“I can make plays on the wall, I’ve got a good playmaking ability and I’ve got a good shot,” Veremyev said. “What I take the most pride in is forechecking and being a menace to play against.”

Veremyev said his physicality developed throughout the years when he was in the USHL and NCAA. He now finds himself leveling up again in the AHL, but feels he can hold his own, while finding room for growth in that area of his game.

“In my first year in the USHL, I was a younger kid, I was lighter, not as fast as some of the guys, but in my second year that changed pretty quick, Veremyev said. “Then in college, and leaving college, I became one of the stronger guys on the ice, pushing guys off the puck and things like that. In Bridgeport, I’m just as strong as [the players there] or some guys are a little heavier. But more consistently I’m going against my size.”

Veremyev was teammates with Joey Larson, who also signed with the Islanders on Mar. 31, in their USHL days, playing together for the Lincoln Stars in the 2020-21 season. In his three years in the NCAA, Veremyev played against Cameron Berg, where the two developed mutual respect as opponents and now they’re bonding as teammates in Bridgeport.

Before entering the Islanders organization, Veremyev also already knew Grant Hutton, Travis Mitchell – Veremyev played with Mitchell’s younger brother, Trevor with the Stars in 2020-21 - and Seth Helgesen. His new teammates in Bridgeport gave Veremyev great advice off the bat, telling him to play his game and not overanalyze it. New to the pro game, Veremyev is looking to learn as much as he can from the vets.

“I’m most excited for the road ahead,” Veremyev said. “Learning from guys who have done it for a long time, just the opportunity to learn and become better at something I’ve spent my whole life doing and mastering this craft of being a professional hockey player, and hopefully making a long career out of it.”

Veremyev grew up running around with his dad’s hockey sticks in the apartment in Brooklyn. (His father Sergey played in men’s leagues with his godfather Vladi Kouroedov, who coaches the VSK Wings in New Jersey.) While Veremyev has his sights set on a long pro career with a dream of making NHL someday, he’ll never forget where he came from, striving to make his family proud every day.

“My ultimate goal is to be an NHL player, hopefully a full-time NHL player, so once I’m able to reach that they’ll be even more proud,” Veremyev said. “But they’re proud of me every day and I’m grateful for them.”

