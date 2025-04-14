Get to Know Gleb Veremyev and His Path to the Pros

When Gleb Veremyev signed a two-year entry level contract with the New York Islanders on Mar. 21, his mind immediately went to his parents and the sacrifices they’ve made to pave the way to his pro career.

“The amount of money, travel and sacrifices my family made, that can’t really be repaid with anything,” Veremyev said. “Not even a signing bonus can really repay any of that stuff. I’m super grateful for them.”

Both of his parents immigrated from Russia, as his father Sergey came stateside in 1997, while his mother Margarita came to America in 2000. They worked hard to give their children opportunities, living in Brookyln, New York before moving to New Jersey when Veremyev was around six years old.

“My parents are both very hardworking, very inspiring people,” Veremyev said. “My dad worked in construction and my mom took care of my sister and I, so I know how valuable hard work is and how valuable money is.”

“As I’ve gotten older, I became so much more grateful for the sacrifices they made for me and my sister to live the life we get to live, to enjoy the opportunities that this country brings,” Veremyev continued.

He certainly made his parents proud. A first-generation college student, Veremyev was named a distinguished scholar-athlete by the NCHC at Colorado College, completing his NCAA career as a top colligate prospect eligible to sign a pro contract. Through three seasons in Colorado, Veremyev put up 52 points (26G, 26A) through 88 games.

Veremyev put in the work on and off the ice. He focused on schoolwork while competing hard for Colorado and improving his game. The absence of academic responsibility felt strange at first, but now he can solely focus on a solid foundation of his pro career as he makes the adjustment from NCAA hockey to the American Hockey League. Veremyev has played his first eight games with Bridgeport since debuting on Mar. 26, netting his first goal on Sunday.