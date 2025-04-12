Start Time Changed for Islanders-Capitals Game on April 15

Islanders-Capitals game is now for scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

2425_802_4.15-Time-Change-1920x1080
By New York Islanders PR
@NYIslanders NewYorkIslanders.com

Please be advised that the game on Tuesday 4/15 vs. the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena originally scheduled for 8:00 PM, is changing to 7:30 PM start time.

The game can be seen live on ESPN+ or inside the Islanders + UBS Arena App.

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers

The Skinny: Rangers 9, Islanders 2

This Day in Isles History: April 11

Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Rangers 9-2

Isles Day to Day: Lennox Emergency Recalled by Islanders

Larson Reflects on AHL Debut, NCAA Career

This Day in Isles History: April 10

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Mike Reilly Nominated For Masterton Trophy By PHWA

The Skinny: Predators 7, Islanders 6 OT

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 7-6 to Preds in Overtime 

This Day in Isles History: April 8

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 7, 2025

Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

VIDEO: Isles Choose Their Super Powers

This Day in Isles History: April 7

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Capitals 1

Takeaways: Islanders Defeat Capitals 4-1