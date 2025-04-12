Start Time Changed for Islanders-Capitals Game on April 15

Please be advised that the game on Tuesday 4/15 vs. the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena originally scheduled for 8:00 PM, is changing to 7:30 PM start time.
The game can be seen live on ESPN+ or inside the Islanders + UBS Arena App.
Islanders-Capitals game is now for scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Please be advised that the game on Tuesday 4/15 vs. the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena originally scheduled for 8:00 PM, is changing to 7:30 PM start time.
The game can be seen live on ESPN+ or inside the Islanders + UBS Arena App.
All Isles. All in one app. Manage your tickets. Enjoy exclusive content and team news all in one place. Download the New York Islanders + UBS Arena App today!