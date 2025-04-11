Takeaways: Islanders Fall to Rangers 9-2

The Islanders three-game point streak snapped in rout to Rangers

2425_3Takeaways_1920x1080
By Cory Wright
@WrightsWay NewYorkIslanders.com

The New York Islanders dug themselves an early hole on Thursday – and couldn’t dig out in an eventual 9-2 loss to the New York Rangers at UBS Arena.

Max Tsyplakov and Hudson Fasching scored for the Islanders, but both tallies came well after the Rangers had built a 5-0 lead. Mika Zibanejad (1G, 1A), Will Cuylle (1G, 1A), Vincent Trocheck (1G, 1A), Artemi Panarin (2G, 1A), Juuso Parssinen (1G, 2A), Brett Berard (2G) and Alexis Lafreniere (1G, 1A) scored for the Rangers.

The nine goals allowed were a season-high and most the Isles had conceded since a 9-0 loss on Apr. 7, 2009 against Carolina.

“There's not really much to say, we got embarrassed at home, against our rivals and that's it,” Kyle Palmieri said.

The loss also snapped the Islanders’ three-game point streak and put them perilously close to being eliminated from the postseason. The Isles (79 points) are eight points back of the Montreal Canadiens (87 points) for the second wild card spot. An Islanders loss, or a Canadiens win, in the next week would eliminate New York from playoff contention.

The loss also dropped the Islanders to 0-4-0 against the Rangers this season, marking the fourth time in team history the Isles were swept by the Blueshirts (1972-73, 1998-99, 2003-04). The Isles were outscored 23-6 over the four losses and Captain Anders Lee acknowledged that a lopsided defeat against a rival added some extra sting.

“We wanted this game, but we didn't play like it,” Lee said.

NYR at NYI | Recap

TAKEAWAYS

- The Islanders found themselves in a big hole early, falling behind 4-0 in the first period.

For the Islanders, it marked the third time in the past seven games they’d fallen behind by multiple goals in the opening frame, including a 3-0 deficit to Tampa on March 29 and a 2-0 hole vs Carolina on March 30.

Zibanejad opened the scoring at 3:17, capping off a sequence that started with an Islanders turnover at their blue line – a prime culprit in the loss – and turned into an odd-man rush – another culprit – for the Rangers. Cuylle deposited a rebound to make it 2-0 at 12:49, while Trocheck’s nifty move off the goal line made it 3-0 on the power play at 13:51. Panarin added a little salt into the wounds with 45 seconds to play in the period – marking the fifth time the Isles had allowed four goals in a frame.

“They had four chances and they put four in,” Lee said. “That’s a big hole, and tough sledding from there to get back into it.”

- Marcus Hogberg had to bear the brunt of Thursday’s blowout, allowing eight goals on 30 shots. Head Coach Patrick Roy said turnovers and odd-man rushes didn’t make things easy on Hogberg and his teammates were quick to defend their netminder. It was hard to fault Hogberg on the Rangers’ first and fourth goals, but he likely wanted Parssinen’s wraparound back in the second period to make the game 5-0, as well as Panarin’s bank shot off Hogberg’s pad for the ninth and final tally, but by then the game was out of reach.

The reason Hogberg was left in for the majority of the contest was the inexperience of backup Tristan Lennox, who was recalled on emergency conditions with Ilya Sorokin out with a lower-body injury.

Roy briefly put Lennox into the game after the Rangers made it 6-1, but the goalie’s NHL debut only lasted two shots – and 4:43 TOI – with the second resulting in Berard’s second goal of the game to make it 7-2. Roy acknowledged it wasn’t his best decision to put Lennox into the game, hence the quick hook.

“It's on me, the kid didn't have a chance to practice, and I thought it was unfair to him to put him out there like this,” Roy said. “So that's why I put Marcus back in. Didn't want to expose him and put him in the tough spot.”

On this night, the goals just kept coming. Lafreniere made it 8-2 by keeping, deking and scoring on a two-on-one rush at 15:54, while Panarin’s shot ping-ponged off a skate and squeaked through Hogberg at 18:51.

- The Islanders recorded a season-high 46 shots in the loss, notably coming out with some life in the second, generating the first nine shots of the period and outshooting the Rangers 20-6 in the middle frame. They had some chances, including a Noah Dobson partial break on a power play and a Casey Cizikas whack out of the air. Eventually they broke through with Tsyplakov sniping high on Shesterkin in the final minute of the period to make it 5-1. Fasching eventually scored his first goal of the season midway through the third period to make it 6-2, but despite hitting several posts, the gap never got closer than four.

NYR@NYI: Fasching scores goal against Igor Shesterkin

LINEUP NOTES:

Marcus Hogberg started Thursday’s game with Ilya Sorokin out with a lower-body injury. Tristan Lennox backed up Hogberg as the goalie was an emergency recall.

ODDS AND ENDS:

  • Simon Holmstrom extended his point streak to four games (3G, 4A) with an assist on Tsyplakov’s goal.
  • Tsyplakov’s power-play goal was the first of his career.
  • Tony DeAngelo played a team-high 23:21

NOTABLE QUOTE:

Kyle Palmieri on moving forward:

“We'll just regroup. We have two more rivals this weekend, so go focus on the next game and come back home on Tuesday and give our fans something better than that.”

NEXT GAME:

The Islanders kick off a weekend back-to-back set when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m.

IMG_0823
GettyImages-2209635343
GettyImages-2209636982
GettyImages-2208949771
GettyImages-2209637524
+18 GettyImages-2208956407
GettyImages-2208956089
GettyImages-2209639427
GettyImages-2208956300
GettyImages-2208958087
GettyImages-2208958085
GettyImages-2208958340
GettyImages-2208958320
GettyImages-2209643864
GettyImages-2208958266
GettyImages-2209648916
GettyImages-2209635306
20250410_NYI_NYR_JOHNSTON-5
20250410_NYI_NYR_JOHNSTON-7
SA103232
SA103185
SA103200
SA103182
SA103229

UBS Postgame Photos: Rangers 9, Islanders 2

Snapshots from the New York Islanders 9-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night at UBS Arena. Photos by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images, Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images and Sam Johnstron/New York Islanders

Related Content

NYR 9 at NYI 2: Patrick Roy

NYR 9 at NYI 2: Anders Lee

NYR 9 at NYI 2: Bo Horvat

NYR 9 at NYI 2: Kyle Palmieri

News Feed

Isles Day to Day: Lennox Emergency Recalled by Islanders

Larson Reflects on AHL Debut, NCAA Career

This Day in Isles History: April 10

Game Preview: Islanders vs Rangers

Mike Reilly Nominated For Masterton Trophy By PHWA

The Skinny: Predators 7, Islanders 6 OT

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 7-6 to Preds in Overtime 

This Day in Isles History: April 8

Islanders Prospect Report: Apr. 7, 2025

Game Preview: Islanders at Predators

VIDEO: Isles Choose Their Super Powers

This Day in Isles History: April 7

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Capitals 1

Takeaways: Islanders Defeat Capitals 4-1

Isles Day to Day: Sorokin to Start vs Capitals

Game Preview: Islanders vs Capitals

This Day in Isles History: April 6

Takeaways: Islanders Earn 3-1 Win Over Wild 